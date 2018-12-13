High school basketball: Wednesday's scores

Another day, another former high school athlete from Southern California making it big in the entertainment business.

John David Washington , who played football, basketball and ran track at Campbell Hall, is a Golden Globe nominee for his acting role in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.”

Even though Washington is the son of actor Denzel Washington, former Campbell Hall coach Russell Gordon said John David was not focused on acting. Sports was where he gained attention in high school, becoming Campbell Hall’s all-time rushing leader and later becoming a standout at Morehouse College. He graduated from Campbell Hall in 2002.