High school basketball: Wednesday's scores

Dec. 20, 2018, 12:19 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Birmingham 62, Salem (Utah) Salem Hills 53
Bishop Montgomery 58, El Camino Real 46
Dec. 19, 2018, 10:17 p.m.
The Chino Hills basketball team had a successful first game in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas on Wednesday, defeating Dillard 72-55 even though 6-foot-9 center Onyeka Okongwu fouled out.
He scored 23 points and had 12 rebounds. Will Pluma made a major contribution with 18 points. Chino Hills is 5-1.
Evan Mobley scored 22 points and had 19 rebounds to help unbeaten Rancho Christian defeat Philadelphia Constitution 73-64. Joshua Christopher scored 34 points in Mayfair’s 71-68 win over Liberty.
Dec. 19, 2018, 4:17 p.m.
The announcement on Wednesday by the union representing Los Angeles teachers that it will strike on Jan. 10 is not good news for high school sports in the Los Angeles Unified School District.
All games involving LAUSD schools will be postponed during the strike, according to the district’s athletics office. Practices are likely not to be permitted once the bell rings ending the school day because of supervision issues, but a final policy has not been announced.
Charter schools that are part of the City Section can continue to play games, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said. That means El Camino Real, Birmingham, Granada Hills and Palisades, among others, will be available to practice and play games.
Dec. 18, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
- Football
Lakewood has made a slam-dunk hire in Scott Meyer as its new football coach.
Meyer was the highly successful head coach at Corona del Mar and Long Beach Jordan before taking a shot as head coach at Servite.
He hires great assistants, and Lakewood is in a position to perhaps make a bid to return to success in the Moore League.
Dec. 18, 2018, 2:04 p.m.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Adelanto 76, Costa Mesa 63
Ambassador 65, Santa Ana Valley 57
Dec. 16, 2018, 11:07 a.m.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Atascadero 69, Bishop Diego 56
Bakersfield Frontier 56, Malibu 44
Dec. 15, 2018, 10:57 p.m.
STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Division 1-A: Brentwood Liberty 19, Sierra Canyon 17
Dec. 15, 2018, 8:49 p.m.
- Basketball
Neil Owens continued his exceptional play in the St. John Bosco tournament Saturday night, making a three-point shot with 3.2 seconds left to give Loyola a 64-61 win over Windward in the championship game.
The Cubs improved to 10-4. Owens had 29 points on Friday night in an upset win over St. John Bosco. He was named tournament MVP.
St. John Bosco 66, Long Beach Poly 61: The Braves took third place in their own tournament.
Dec. 14, 2018, 10:42 p.m.
STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Division 1-AA: Folsom 21, San Diego Cathedral 14 (OT)
Dec. 14, 2018, 9:27 p.m.
Unranked Loyola pulled off a stunner Friday night, beating No. 3-ranked St. John Bosco 78-75 in the semifinals of the St. John Bosco tournament.
Loyola (9-4) received a huge game from senior guard Neil Owens, a three-year starter who scored 29 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter.
“It was a high-level, high-pressure game and he got free to shoot it,” coach Jamal Adams said.