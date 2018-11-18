Jaime Jaquez scores 40 points to help Camarillo defeat Damien in overtime

Nov. 17, 2018, 7:59 p.m.
- Basketball
When people learn that Jaime Jaquez has scored 36, 36 and 40 points in his first three games this season for Camarillo, they might conclude he’s putting up shots in great numbers. And that would be wrong.
The magic of this season’s Camarillo team is how perfectly Jaquez fits in with his teammates.
“He’s doing it unselfishly, which is amazing to do that in the team structure,” coach Michaeltore Smith said. “He’s finding ways to get his teammates easy shots.”
Nov. 17, 2018, 7:31 p.m.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Nov. 17, 2018, 5:13 p.m.
GIRLS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
Championship, Saturday
Nov. 17, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
For Nico Young of Newbury Park, it was a memorable Saturday morning at the Southern Section cross-country championships in Riverside.
He set a course record, finishing first in 14:24.2 to lead the Panthers to the Division 2 boys championship.
Great Oak won its sixth consecutive girls Division 1 team title and also won the boys title.
Nov. 17, 2018, 10:35 a.m.
Racing up the race’s final hill on Saturday morning before disappearing, freshman Sofia Abrego of Granada Hills and sophomore Miranda Schriver of Palisades were running side by side and exchanging the lead in an exciting duel at the City Section cross-country championships at Pierce College.
The next time they were seen, the 14-year-old Abrego had broken away and crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 17:33.81, establishing herself as the latest young running star in City Section Division I. Schriver, last year’s City champion as a freshman, finished second in 17:40.39.
“She’s fast,” Abrego said of Schriver. “She’s a good competitor.”
Nov. 17, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
FOOTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Nov. 16, 2018, 10:25 p.m.
FOOTBALL
CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Nov. 23-24 at El Camino College
Nov. 16, 2018, 10:24 p.m.
Friday
FOOTBALL
CITY
Nov. 16, 2018, 10:23 p.m.
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Nov. 16, 2018, 10:21 p.m.
Fairfax is set to play Bishop Montgomery in Saturday night’s championship game of the Ryse Williams tournament at Redondo High.
Ethan Anderson scored 32 points as Fairfax defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 79-63 to advance. Julian Rishwain scored 34 points for Notre Dame and made eight threes.
Bishop Montgomery 72, Washington Prep 64: The Knights rallied for the semifinal win in the Ryse Williams tournament.
Sierra Canyon 97, Santa Fe Christian 58: Scotty Pippen scored 24 points, Terren Frank 16, and Cassius Stanley 15.
Santa Clarita Christian 58, Alemany 48: Kevin Stone scored 21 points for Santa Clarita Christian.
Chatsworth 52, SOCES 50: Noah McKenzie had 12 points in the overtime win over the Chancellors (2-0).
Brentwood 58, Knight 55: Sam Clareman scored 13 points, and Braelee Albert 11.
Damien 85, Valencia 63: Malik Thomas had 24 points, Austin Cook 23, and Jarred Hyder 20 to lead the Spartans in the semifinals of the Alemany tournament. Richard Kawakami led Valencia with 18 points.
Camarillo 80, Saugus 62: Jaime Jaquez finished with 36 points in the semifinals of the Alemany tournament.
Etiwanda 68, Colony 62: Tyree Campbell scored 15 points, and Camren Pierce 14 for Etiwanda.
Orange Lutheran 73, Sunny Hills 41: Makur Maker made his season debut, scoring 29 points while making five threes. Josh Griffin added 15 points.
Dominguez 66, Ocean View 58: Sean Harlston had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Elijah Evans added 17 points.
Windward 77, Inglewood 66: Freshmen Kijani Wright and Dylan Andrews each scored 21 points for Windward.
Crossroads 82, Venice 43: Shaquir O’Neal made seven threes and finished with 21 points for Crossroads. Freshman Henri Adiassa had 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Santa Monica 68, Torrance 37: Quincy McGriff had 15 points.