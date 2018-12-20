Jonah Tauanu'u of Narbonne is City Section player of the year

The announcement on Wednesday by the union representing Los Angeles teachers that it will strike on Jan. 10 is not good news for high school sports in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

All games involving LAUSD schools will be postponed during the strike, according to the district’s athletics office. Practices are likely not to be permitted once the bell rings ending the school day because of supervision issues, but a final policy has not been announced.

Charter schools that are part of the City Section can continue to play games, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said. That means El Camino Real, Birmingham, Granada Hills and Palisades, among others, will be available to practice and play games.