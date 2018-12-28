Mobley brothers send Rancho Christian into Classic at Damien semifinals

Onyeka Okongwu of Chino Hills walks off with his left ankle receiving ice treatment on Thursday night. (Eric Sondheimer)

For three quarters on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Classic at Damien, Santa Margarita was within two points of No. 2-ranked Rancho Christian and hanging tough behind 6-foot-11 Shengzhe Li, guard Kendall McHugh and forward Jake Kyman.

The only problem, though, was that Rancho Christian’s Mobley brothers, Evan and Isaiah, were beginning to grind away and start to wear down the Eagles. And sure enough, Rancho Christian pulled away for a 63-51 victory and will play Chino Hills in Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinals.

Evan finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. His defensive presence inside in the fourth quarter left Santa Margarita with few options. Isaiah contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds. Dominick Harris, in his second game, added 12 points. Kyman led Santa Margarita with 21 points and McHugh had 16 points. The Eagles were without Max Agbonkpolo, who is recovering from an illness.