Mobley brothers send Rancho Christian into Classic at Damien semifinals

Dec. 27, 2018, 7:33 p.m.
- Basketball
For three quarters on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Classic at Damien, Santa Margarita was within two points of No. 2-ranked Rancho Christian and hanging tough behind 6-foot-11 Shengzhe Li, guard Kendall McHugh and forward Jake Kyman.
The only problem, though, was that Rancho Christian’s Mobley brothers, Evan and Isaiah, were beginning to grind away and start to wear down the Eagles. And sure enough, Rancho Christian pulled away for a 63-51 victory and will play Chino Hills in Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinals.
Evan finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. His defensive presence inside in the fourth quarter left Santa Margarita with few options. Isaiah contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds. Dominick Harris, in his second game, added 12 points. Kyman led Santa Margarita with 21 points and McHugh had 16 points. The Eagles were without Max Agbonkpolo, who is recovering from an illness.
Dec. 27, 2018, 10:47 a.m.
- Basketball
Santa Ana Mater Dei’s Kevin Kiernan has become the girls basketball coach with the most wins in state history, picking up No. 762 on Wednesday night as the Monarchs defeated Gardena Serra 69-32.
Kierman has coached at La Quinta, Troy and Mater Dei over 29 seasons. He passed former Buena coach Joe Vaughan to claim the record.
Mater Dei also has the boys basketball coach with the most victories, Gary McKnight.
Dec. 26, 2018, 7:46 p.m.
- Basketball
Fairfax (11-0) added a new scoring threat Wednesday when Culver City transfer Keith Dinwiddie made his season debut for the Lions, scoring 16 points in a 64-53 win over Rancho Verde in an opening game of the Damien Classic.
Ethan Anderson added 14 points. Coach Steve Baik likes what he sees from Dinwiddie.
“He was really solid,” Baik said. “He adds a real element of scoring and makes it easier for other guys because of the attention he draws. He’s one of the best shooters.”
Dec. 24, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
- Basketball
Veteran Damien coach Mike LeDuc has used his long-time connections to put together a basketball tournament this week that is loaded with top teams.
Action begins on Wednesday in the Damien Classic and will include 13 teams that are ranked in the Los Angeles Times’ top 25.
The 16-team Platinum Division is the top division. Action begins at 10:30 a.m. No. 2 Rancho Christian takes on Birmingham at 1 p.m. The battle among the schools named Notre Dame, matching Sherman Oaks Notre Dame against Riverside Notre Dame, takes place at 2:30 p.m. Santa Margarita takes on Etiwanda at 4 p.m. in what could be the best opening game.
Dec. 23, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Bravo 42, Bell 39
Burbank 81, Bellflower 44
Dec. 23, 2018, 4:50 a.m.
The sit-out period is over for transfer students who had to sit out the first month of the high school basketball season, and several teams are about to get big boosts this week, including the No. 1, 2 and 3 teams.
Isaiah Johnson, a 6-foot-6 junior, will make his debut for Bishop Montgomery. He was the Division 3-AA player of the year last season at Crean Lutheran.
No. 1 Sierra Canyon adds 7-foot-2 sophomore Yu Jia-Hao from China.
Dec. 22, 2018, 8:29 p.m.
- Basketball
Chatsworth Sierra Canyon’s 12-game winning streak came to an end in Hawaii on Saturday night. The Trailblazers were beaten by Florida’s Monteverde Academy 57-49.
Cassius Stanley had 18 points and KJ Martin and Scotty Pippen Jr. added 13 points apiece. Sierra Canyon is 12-1.
Santa Ana Mater Dei 77, Cathedral Catholic 60: Devin Askew scored 22 points to help lead the Monarchs. Ryan Evans added 15 points, and Aidan Prukop and Harrison Hornery had 13 apiece. Mater Dei is 11-1.
Dec. 22, 2018, 7:42 p.m.
No. 2-ranked Cathedral and No. 3-ranked Servite, two of the top boys’ soccer teams in the Southern Section, went scoreless through regulation in the championship match of the Lotto Sport Showcase at San Clemente on Saturday night.
Then Jesus Rios scored golden goal in overtime to give Cathedral a 1-0 victory.
The two teams won’t have much time to celebrate or feel disappointment. They play again Friday in a nonleague game.
Dec. 22, 2018, 7:21 p.m.
The L.A. Unified School District teacher strike set to begin Jan. 10 is expected to cause havoc for basketball tournaments that have City Section teams participating.
With sports competitions in the City Section likely to be shut down unless schools are independent charter schools, tournaments will need a Plan B to find replacements.
One tournament in jeopardy of being canceled is the Fairfax one-day showcase event scheduled for Jan. 12.
Dec. 22, 2018, 6:54 p.m.
Alyssa Munn made a three-point shot with seven seconds left to give Redondo’s girls’ basketball team a 43-40 win over Santa Ana Mater Dei in its divisional championship game of the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona on Saturday.
It was a big win for Redondo (9-2) and should help come seeding time for the Southern Section Open Division playoffs.
Windward was unable to hold onto a lead and lost to Miami Country Day 52-51 in the championship game of its division.