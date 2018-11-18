Quarterback Blake Archuleta of Bishop Amat is Mission League MVP

Richard Lear is in his first season as football coach at Palmdale Highland. He also coached at Lancaster Eastside, where UCLA running back Joshua Kelley was the star. Considering Kelley ran for 289 yards at the Rose Bowl on Saturday against USC as a former walk-on, you can believe college coaches are now returning Lear’s phone calls.

“We worked hard,” Lear remembered of the 2014 season when Kelley rushed for 1,469 yards but had an offer only from UC Davis. “We tried. A lot of colleges were looking at him but nobody wanted to pull the trigger.”

Lear inherited a strong senior class at Highland, which plays 13-0 Eisenhower on Saturday at Eisenhower for the Southern Section Division 10 championship. Highland has never won a football title.