Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco is Trinity League MVP

STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Already played

Open Division: Mater Dei 35, Concord De La Salle 21

Division 4-AA: Chico Pleasant Valley 43, Visalia Central Valley Christian 14

Division 7-AA: Denair 42, Santee 14



Friday

at Cerritos College

Division 2-AA: Grace Brethren (13-2) vs. Loomis Del Oro (13-1), 4 p.m.

Division 1-AA: San Diego Cathedral (12-1) vs. Folsom (13-1), 8 p.m.



Saturday

at Cerritos College

Division 2-A: Lawndale (13-2) vs. Fresno San Joaquin Memorial (14-0), 4 p.m.

Division 1-A: Sierra Canyon (12-3) vs. Brentwood Liberty (12-1), 8 p.m.



at home sites

Division 3-AA: San Diego Lincoln (11-4) vs. Atherton Menlo-Atherton (12-2) at Redwood City Sequoia, 6 p.m.

Division 3-A: Kaiser (14-1) at Santa Clara Wilcox (13-1), 6 p.m.

Division 4-A: Garfield (13-1) vs. Oakland McClymonds at Laney College (Oakland), 6 p.m.

Division 5-AA: San Gorgonio (12-3) at Rio Linda (12-2), 6 p.m.

Division 5-A: San Diego (12-1) at Colfax (13-0), 6 p.m.

Division 6-AA: Strathmore (13-1) vs. Hilmar (12-2) at Atwater, 6 p.m.

Division 6-A: Escondido Orange Glen (9-3) vs. San Francisco Lincoln (12-0) at CC of San Francisco, noon