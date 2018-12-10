Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco is Trinity League MVP

Dec. 10, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco has been named the Trinity League MVP.
The co-offensive MVPs are running back George Holani of St. John Bosco and receiver Bru McCoy of Mater Dei. The defensive MVP is linebacker Ralen Goforth of St. John Bosco. The MVP lineman is junior Myles Murao of Mater Dei.
The MVP specialist is receiver Jake Bailey of St. John Bosco. The MVP punter is Cade Fuller of Servite. The MVP kicker is Nick Lopez of Mater Dei.
Dec. 10, 2018, 8:26 a.m.
- Football
Receiver-defensive back David Montijo of Eagle Rock and receiver-defensive back Jacob Holguin of Wilson have been named the co-players of the year from the Northern League.
The offensive MVPs were quarterback Nathan Corrales of Eagle Rock and junior Alfred Bobadilla of Franklin.
The defensive MVPs were linebackers Ryan Valdez of Eagle Rock and Isaiah Abdullah of Wilson. The lineman of the year were Sam Moore of Eagle Rock and junior Najiah Harrison of Torres.
Dec. 9, 2018, 7:08 p.m.
Bishop Amat’s trip to Palm Desert for a winter baseball tournament this past weekend showed that coach Joe Hoggatt’s high expectations for the 2019 could be true. The Lancers won the Palm Desert tournament.
Among the standouts was football player Jaden Allen, a center fielder who had five RBIs and four assists.
Jacob Vargas, a highly regarded transfer from Salesian, had five strikeouts in three innings. Freshman Frankie Peralez, a shortstop, had a game-winning hit against Corona.
Dec. 9, 2018, 11:55 a.m.
STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Already played
Open Division: Mater Dei 35, Concord De La Salle 21
Division 4-AA: Chico Pleasant Valley 43, Visalia Central Valley Christian 14
Division 7-AA: Denair 42, Santee 14
Friday
at Cerritos College
Division 2-AA: Grace Brethren (13-2) vs. Loomis Del Oro (13-1), 4 p.m.
Division 1-AA: San Diego Cathedral (12-1) vs. Folsom (13-1), 8 p.m.
Saturday
at Cerritos College
Division 2-A: Lawndale (13-2) vs. Fresno San Joaquin Memorial (14-0), 4 p.m.
Division 1-A: Sierra Canyon (12-3) vs. Brentwood Liberty (12-1), 8 p.m.
at home sites
Division 3-AA: San Diego Lincoln (11-4) vs. Atherton Menlo-Atherton (12-2) at Redwood City Sequoia, 6 p.m.
Division 3-A: Kaiser (14-1) at Santa Clara Wilcox (13-1), 6 p.m.
Division 4-A: Garfield (13-1) vs. Oakland McClymonds at Laney College (Oakland), 6 p.m.
Division 5-AA: San Gorgonio (12-3) at Rio Linda (12-2), 6 p.m.
Division 5-A: San Diego (12-1) at Colfax (13-0), 6 p.m.
Division 6-AA: Strathmore (13-1) vs. Hilmar (12-2) at Atwater, 6 p.m.
Division 6-A: Escondido Orange Glen (9-3) vs. San Francisco Lincoln (12-0) at CC of San Francisco, noon
Dec. 9, 2018, 9:38 a.m.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Anaheim Canyon 64, Troy 50
Arcadia 68, San Diego Kearny 61
Dec. 8, 2018, 11:14 p.m.
Marijon Ancich, California’s second-winningest high school football coach, who used innovation and discipline during his days at Santa Fe Springs St. Paul, died Saturday night, the school announced.
Ancich, who graduated from San Pedro High in 1955, had a 360-134-4 career record, second only to former De La Salle coach Bob Ladouceur.
Ancich recently suffered a stroke and was in hospice care.
Dec. 8, 2018, 10:55 p.m.
Saturday
STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIP
Open Division: Mater Dei 35, Concord De La Salle 21
Dec. 8, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
- Basketball
Jonathan Salazar poured in 36 points to help unbeaten St. John Bosco defeat Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 85-69 on Saturday night in the championship game of the Father Barry Classic at Jesuit High in Northern California.
He was named tournament MVP and made six threes. Ziaire Williams finished with 27 points for Notre Dame and Julian Rishwain had 20 points.
Harvard-Westlake 62, Redondo 39: The Wolverines won the Beverly Hills tournament. Mason Hooks finished with 13 points and 16 rebounds.
Dec. 7, 2018, 10:36 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 7th
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS
DIVISION 1-AA
Dec. 7, 2018, 10:19 p.m.
- Basketball
St. John Bosco (7-0) has basketball aspirations of challenging Santa Ana Mater Dei in the Trinity League this season, and the Braves continued their winning ways on Friday, defeating Archbishop Mitty 61-54 in Northern California.
Chris James finished with 20 points and Josh Camper and Jonathan Salazar added 14 points apiece. St. John Bosco will face Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in Saturday’s championship game.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 84, Jesuit 61: Ziaire Williams scored 29 points, Julian Rishwain 27 and Ben Shtolzberg 13 for the Knights.