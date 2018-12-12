Riverside Notre Dame keeps playing tough opponents while holding its own

A CIF state football playoff policy that has allowed sections to send runner-ups with Open Divisions is changing effective next season. The new policy: Only section champions can qualify for the state championship, regardless if there’s an Open Division in football.

That new policy will directly effect the City Section, which sent its Open Division champion and Open Division runner-up to bowl games this season.

One reason schools in the City Section had agreed to the Open Division was the possibility of reaching the state playoffs as a runner-up. Under the new policy, the Open Division and Division I, II and III champions will qualify.