Saugus' young players come through in opening win at Westchester tournament

Time sure flies by. It only seems yesterday that Onyeka Okongwu was a 14-year-old freshman starting at Chino Hills with guys named Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, LaMelo Ball and Eli Scott. By season end, the Huskies were 35-0 and state champs.

The 6-foot-9 Okongwu has signed with USC, is getting ready to celebrate his 18th birthday and is better than ever. He scored 29 points, made some great passes, had double figures in rebounds and also blocked shots in Chino Hills’ 72-43 win over Highland on Monday in an opening game of the BattleZone tournament at Corona Centennial.