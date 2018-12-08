St. John Bosco improves to 7-0 with Northern California win

Dec. 7, 2018, 10:19 p.m.
St. John Bosco (7-0) has basketball aspirations of challenging Santa Ana Mater Dei in the Trinity League this season, and the Braves continued their winning ways on Friday, defeating Archbishop Mitty 61-54 in Northern California.
Chris James finished with 20 points and Josh Camper and Jonathan Salazar added 14 points apiece. St. John Bosco will face Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in Saturday’s championship game.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 84, Jesuit 61: Ziaire Williams scored 29 points, Julian Rishwain 27 and Ben Shtolzberg 13 for the Knights.
These are hard times for the Fremont basketball program, but it’s nothing compared to what the Pathfinders’ interim coach, Danny Williams, went through.
In 2005, after being a three-time All-City basketball player, two-time All-City football player and going 7 feet in the high jump for the Pathfinders, Williams was critically injured in an automobile accident. It’s taken him years of hard work to recover.
Now he has moved from coaching the girls’ team to coaching the boys’ team after George McLin was suspended pending outcome of a district investigation. Last month, a Fremont player was involved in an incident during a game against Salesian. A Salesian player was injured. Paramedics were called. Police were called. The game was stopped.
Taft coach Derrick Taylor has worked with his share of outstanding point guards through the years, from Jordan Farmar to Spencer Dinwiddie to Larry Drew Jr. to Tyler Dorsey.
He understands his job is to give them structure and freedom. His latest point guard, Dominique Winbush, took on the freedom in the fourth quarter on Thursday night to lift the Toreadors past Washington Prep 60-59 in a key City Section non-league game that will have repercussions come playoff seeding time.
Winbush had six of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and made two free throws with 22.1 seconds left for a three-point lead. Washington (6-4) never was able to get off a three-point attempt, settling for a late basket.
Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco has been selected the Gatorade state player of the year in football and is a finalist for national player of the year.
At 6 feet 5, 238 points, Uiagalelei led the Braves to a 13-1 record and the Trinity League championship.
He passed for 3,366 yards and 48 touchdowns.
Mason Hooks, Harvard-Westlake's powerful 6-foot-10 junior center, missed the team’s first four games recovering from a back injury. He was cleared to play all-out on Wednesday in the Beverly Hills tournament and delivered in a big way.
Hooks scored 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the Wolverines’ 65-45 win over View Park Prep. Harvard-Westlake advances to the semifinals.
Beverly Hills 67, Oaks Christian 54: Marcel Stevens scored 34 points and Ben Ramirez 15 to move the Normans into the semifinals of their own tournament.
Cassius Stanley ignited a third-quarter surge for No. 1 Sierra Canyon that propelled the Trailblazers (7-0) to an 83-67 win over Corona Centennial on Tuesday night at Sierra Canyon.
Centennial had lost to No. 2 Rancho Christian 56-54 on Saturday night. The Huskies trailed by four points at halftime but Sierra Canyon was able to pull away. Stanley finished with 24 points. Scotty Pippen Jr. had 21 points and KJ Martin 17.
DJ Davis finished with 22 points for Centennial (5-2). Jaylen Clark had 16 points after picking up three fouls in the first quarter.
As the oldest of six children, freshman Skyy Clark of Oaks Christian is already setting a high standard of excellence for his siblings. He’s averaging 26 points, which is the exact total he scored on Monday night to help the Lions defeat Brentwood 69-63 in overtime in an opening game of the Beverly Hills tournament.
“He’s very mature for his age,” Oaks Christian coach Jordan Wild said.
Clark’s father is former Minnesota Vikings receiver Kenny Clark.
The CIF state championship Open Division football bowl game will be played on Saturday night at 8 at Cerritos College. As expected, Concord De La Salle will represent Northern California. But the big surprise is Santa Ana Mater Dei earning a spot in a championship bowl game for the second consecutive season representing Southern California.
That’s because the Monarchs stunned unbeaten Bellflower St. John Bosco 17-13 in the Southern Section Division 1 final on Nov. 23. How did it happen? How could the Monarchs limit the Braves’ high-scoring offense to a single touchdown on their opening series?
St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said he noticed very few strategic changes made by the Monarchs since they lost to St. John Bosco 41-18 in a league game on Oct. 13. There were a couple of personnel changes Mater Dei made because of injuries, but the big difference was Mater Dei being able to keep the Braves off the field through ball possession.
“The biggest change was they slowed it down,” Negro said. “They were methodical. They took the game plan we did in 2016 that kept JT Daniels off the field and it worked. They kept DJ [Uiagalelei] off the field. The thing that was frustrating was what we did to let it happen. There were six times we had devastating penalties that extended drives.”
Mater Dei’s time of possession was an astounding 31 minutes, 37 seconds compared to St. John Bosco’s 16 minutes, 23 seconds. St. John Bosco ran off just 15 plays in the first half of a 7-7 tie. The Braves never got another offensive touchdown after Jude Wolfe caught a TD pass on their opening possession.
“It was very uncharacteristic of how the season went,” Negro said of his team’s mistakes. “That’s the beauty of sports and why you play the game.”
One of the reasons Mater Dei won was the play of tight end Michael Martinez. He caught all five of his passes for 86 yards in the first half to keep the Monarchs close and take pressure off receiver Bru McCoy, whom St. John Bosco decided to double team.
“We put a big emphasis on double covering Bru and not let him beat us,” Negro said. “It left us a little exposed.”
In the second half, McCoy caught the tie-breaking touchdown. Thanks to the Braves having to pay attention to Martinez, McCoy had his opportunity to come through.
And yet, St. John Bosco got back into the game with a fourth-quarter blocked field goal with 10:12 left in which Chris Steele made the block and Trent McDuffie ran 74 yards for a touchdown. St. John Bosco missed the conversion kick, and that was a key moment in the game. Being down one point instead of tied was a psychological blow.
“All of a sudden, even after that amazing play, we’re down one,” Negro said. “It was very deflating. It was a frantic moment. There’s a lot of ball game left. We suddenly have all the momentum. You look up at the scoreboard and we’re still losing. One point makes a big difference.”
Overall, Negro said, “It was just a weird night. We couldn’t get any rhythm. We had so many uncharacteristic penalties that devastated us. Even on an interception we get a chop block. It was freaky.
“I was so proud of my kids. We fought and clawed. It was almost like a pitcher who doesn’t have his best stuff. He throws 120 pitches and is still battling. We got the ball back with 40 seconds left. That’s how hard we played and still had a chance. They won some one-on-one battles. In the first game, we won every one-on-one battle.”
Negro said, “I’d love to play them a third time.”
Unfortunately, he’ll have to wait until next October in a Trinity League game and maybe the playoffs. The two teams have played three consecutive seasons in the Division 1 final. Mater Dei is 2-1.