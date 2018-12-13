St. John Bosco semifinals: Windward vs. Long Beach Poly; St. John Bosco vs. Loyola

Dec. 13, 2018, 5:51 a.m.
The semifinals for the St. John Bosco tournament on Friday night are set. It will be St. Bosco taking on Loyola at 6 p.m., followed by Windward playing Long Beach Poly at 7:30 p.m.
On Thursday night, St. John Bosco improved to 10-0 with a 72-34 win over La Mirada. Josh Adoh scored 18 points. Windward defeated Gahr 66-48. Kijani Wright, a freshman, scored 23 points. Justin Rene scored 35 points in Poly’s 70-43 win over Bishop Amat.
Loyola defeated Los Alamitos 66-48, with Stanford-bound James Keefe scoring 18 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and making seven blocks.
Dec. 12, 2018, 1:44 p.m.
The Easton baseball tournament will have its earliest start ever in 2019, with first-round games on Feb. 9.
The 36-team field is topped by Harvard-Westlake, last year’s No. 1 seed in Division 1. Other strong teams in the field include Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Simi Valley, Camarillo, defending City Section champion Birmingham and St. Bonaventure, which returns hard-throwing Jake Saum, a UCLA signee.
Rain could be a problem with the early start date.
Dec. 12, 2018, 12:38 p.m.
Another day, another former high school athlete from Southern California making it big in the entertainment business.
John David Washington, who played football, basketball and ran track at Campbell Hall, is a Golden Globe nominee for his acting role in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.”
Even though Washington is the son of actor Denzel Washington, former Campbell Hall coach Russell Gordon said John David was not focused on acting. Sports was where he gained attention in high school, becoming Campbell Hall’s all-time rushing leader and later becoming a standout at Morehouse College. He graduated from Campbell Hall in 2002.
Dec. 12, 2018, 10:16 a.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Animo De La Hoya 47, Camino Nuevo 13
Arlington 69, Elsinore 41
Dec. 11, 2018, 8:46 p.m.
- Basketball
Few high school basketball teams in Southern California have played a better eight-game schedule than Riverside Notre Dame. Coach Robert Robinson wanted to challenge his veteran team, and so far, the Titans are 5-3 after a 52-44 win over Riverside Poly on Tuesday.
The Titans have played No. 1 Sierra Canyon, No. 7 Bishop Montgomery, No. 8 Corona Centennial, No. 22 Washington Prep and No. 24 Riverside Poly.
Dondre Bausley led the win over Poly with 17 points and Anton Monzga had 15 points. Lamont Butler had 15 points for Poly. Still to go is a matchup against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in the tough Damien tournament Dec. 26.
Dec. 11, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
- Football
Arleta football coach Bill Coan has a team photo of his 2014 football team. Players keep coming by, taking a look and saying: “That’s him.”
The starting quarterback on Arleta’s 2014 East Valley League championship team was Johnathan Porter, who has since become Blueface, a rising young rapper with tattoos seemingly everywhere.
“To me, he was very coachable,” Coan said of Porter, who ended up graduating from Golden Valley High in Santa Clarita in 2015.
Dec. 11, 2018, 11:14 a.m.
The CIF state championship bowl games at Cerritos College on Friday and Saturday will bring to a close the 2018 high school football season.
The schedule on Friday has Grace Brethren playing Del Oro at 4 p.m. in 2-AA and San Diego Cathedral Catholic taking on Folsom in Division 1-AA at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Lawndale will play Fresno San Joaquin Memorial in 2-A at 4 p.m., followed by Sierra Canyon taking on Brentwood Liberty in 1-A at 8 p.m. Parking will be free.
Dec. 11, 2018, 8:51 a.m.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Adelanto 84, Oak Hills 55
Ayala 74, Norco 44
Dec. 10, 2018, 2:11 p.m.
Loyola and Cathedral debate which school has the best view of downtown Los Angeles at night, and the schools also debate about who has the best boys’ soccer team.
Loyola is ranked No. 1 and Cathedral No. 2 in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 rankings.
Here’s the link to complete rankings.
Dec. 10, 2018, 12:47 p.m.
- Baseball
The 16-team field for the Southern California portion of the Boras Classic was announced Monday. It will take place March 26-29 at JSerra and Santa Ana Mater Dei.
Mira Costa, which won the tournament in 2017, is returning. There are five new teams: Cypress, Ayala, Corona, Maranatha, Rancho Bernardo and Yucaipa.
Also participating will be Huntington Beach, Etiwanda, Great Oak, La Mirada, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Orange Lutheran, Simi Valley, JSerra and Mater Dei.