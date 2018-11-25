Tournaments at Westchester, Corona Centennial bring together top 25 teams

Nov. 25, 2018, 11:43 a.m.
- Basketball
The high school basketball season moves into high gear this week. Tournaments at Westchester and Corona Centennial will feature lots of potential games between top 25 teams.
At Westchester, among the teams competing from The Times’ top 25 rankings are No. 6 Westchester, No. 8 Bishop Montgomery, No. 12 Riverside Notre Dame, No. 13 Washington Prep and No. 24 Long Beach Poly.
At Centennial are No. 2 Rancho Christian, No. 7 Centennial, No. 11 Etiwanda, No. 18 Rancho Verde, No. 19 Orange Lutheran, No. 21 Chino Hills.
Nov. 25, 2018, 10:58 a.m.
FOOTBALL
STATE BOWL GAME
OPEN DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Nov. 25, 2018, 5:39 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 24
CITY
DIVISION I CHAMPIONSHIP
Nov. 24, 2018, 8:22 p.m.
Julian Rishwain scored 35 points on Saturday night to lift Sherman Oaks Notre Dame past Mission League rival Chaminade 70-65 in the championship game of the Chaminade tournament.
The big news was the Knights giving up the first 19 points of the game before rallying. Kenneth Simpson had 22 points for Chaminade.
St. John Bosco 96, Fremont 54: The Braves won the El Monte tournament championship. Joshua Adoh had 20 points and Jonathan Salazar 18. Chris Page led Fremont with 21 points.
Nov. 24, 2018, 3:23 p.m.
Lou Cvijanovich, a basketball coach at Oxnard Santa Clara who retired in 1999 as the state’s winningest high school basketball coach with 829 wins, has died, family friend Pat Frank said Saturday. He was 92.
Frank, the basketball coach at Ventura St. Bonaventure, said Cvijanovich died at his home on Saturday in Oxnard, which he shared with his wife, Martha.
Cvijanovich is member of the California High School Sports Hall of Fame and National High School Hall of Fame. He accomplished the rare feat of coaching Southern Section championship teams in football, basketball and baseball.
Nov. 24, 2018, 12:28 p.m.
All hail Temecula Great Oak, the school of runners.
Great Oak became the first team to win five consecutive California Division I boys titles at Saturday’s state cross-country championships at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Then Great Oaks’ girls’ team won its seventh straight championship, edging league rival Vista Murrieta 79-83 in Division 1. The boys and girls teams have won a combined 13 state titles under coach Doug Soles.
Nov. 23, 2018, 10:25 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 23
FOOTBALL
CITY
Nov. 23, 2018, 6:13 p.m.
- Basketball
It will be an all-Mission League final at the Chaminade tournament Saturday at 6 p.m.
The host Eagles fought back a determined Shalhevet team to come away with a 75-58 win Friday. Kenneth Simpson scored 24 points and Keith Higgins added 16. Wes Crump contributed 13 points. Zack Muller had a big game for Shalhevet with 26 points.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame won the other semifinal, defeating Crespi 58-48. Ziaire Williams scored 21 points and Julian Rishwain 19. Ellis Kahn scored 13 points for Crespi.
Nov. 21, 2018, 7:07 p.m.
Big games always seem to bring out the best in the reigning Southern California player of the year, Charisma Osborne.
It happened again on Wednesday night in a rematch of last season’s Southern Section Open Division championship game between Windward and Harvard-Westlake.
The Wolverines held a one-point lead after the first quarter. Then Osborne’s defense and scoring took over. She had 14 points in the second quarter en route to a 30-point performance that lifted Windward (3-0) to a 73-43 victory at Redondo High.
Nov. 21, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
Quarterbacks Luca Diamont of Venice and Scott Harris of Fairfax have been named the co-players of the year in the Western League. Diamont is a junior.
The offensive player of the year was Max Palees, a junior running back at Palisades. The defensive player of the year was Kendrell Ross of Fairfax. The offensive and defensive linemen of the year were Cristian Ferrufino of Fairfax and Jack Stansell of Palisades.
The kicker of the year was Juan Mendoza of Fairfax. The punter of the year was junior Tommy Meek of Palisades.