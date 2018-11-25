Tournaments at Westchester, Corona Centennial bring together top 25 teams

Former Santa Clara coach Lou Cvijanovich with daughter Sherri in 1997. (Anne Cusack)

Lou Cvijanovich, a basketball coach at Oxnard Santa Clara who retired in 1999 as the state’s winningest high school basketball coach with 829 wins, has died, family friend Pat Frank said Saturday. He was 92.

Frank, the basketball coach at Ventura St. Bonaventure, said Cvijanovich died at his home on Saturday in Oxnard, which he shared with his wife, Martha.

Cvijanovich is member of the California High School Sports Hall of Fame and National High School Hall of Fame. He accomplished the rare feat of coaching Southern Section championship teams in football, basketball and baseball.