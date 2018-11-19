Two seasons later, the historic Mater Dei-St. John Bosco freshman game looks even better

In 2016, I went out to the freshman football game between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, because both teams were unbeaten and everyone was saying how much talent was on the field.

It’s 2018. The players are now juniors and the schools are meeting for the Southern Section Division 1 championship. Some of the players who participated in the game have moved on to other schools, but many of the stars from that year have blossomed into varsity standouts.