Letters: It was a bad call, but Rams are still feeling super about it

Here goes Plaschke again, trying to stir things up again. This was the smart move from the Dodgers. Yes, Harper has massive upside, but as we saw last season, he also has the ability to look very pedestrian. Signing Harper at the cost it would require would likely prevent further necessary player moves and cause an imbalance in the clubhouse. And if signing Harper was such a no-brainer for the many teams with the resources to do so, why hasn't he signed yet?