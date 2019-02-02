Letters: Proposed Lakers-Pelicans deal is raising a few brows

Those of us who were here in the ‘50s and ‘60s with the Rams (I could name you the starting offense/defense of the ‘69 team this minute), lived and died with every NFC championship loss to the Vikings and Dallas, the ‘79 Ferragamo-team Super Bowl loss to the Steelers, and finally them and the Raiders both leaving in ‘95. We got to know exactly what fans in Cleveland and Baltimore went through when their teams left.