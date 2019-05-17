Letters: Frankly, fans still aren't thrilled with the Lakers

As an attorney who in the past 30 years has represented any number of women, and one or two men, who were the victims of domestic violence, I read the article, and column of Dylan Hernandez, concerning Julio Urias with interest. While I am totally opposed to domestic violence in any situation, I am nonetheless troubled by the current rush to judgment before the facts are in. Likewise the call for immediate resignation of a position or the dismissal of an individual bothers me.