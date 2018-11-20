White rally towels spun in the air throughout the crowded Coliseum stands Monday night. Across them, blue and yellow printed letters read “L.A. Together.”
The phrase embodied a night dedicated to first responders and those affected by the California wildfires and the Nov. 7 shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, as the Rams faced the Chiefs in “Monday Night Football.”
Members of the Cal Lutheran choir sang the national anthem, as first responders and their families carried an American flag that stretched the length of the field.
Bill it as a possible Super Bowl preview, a matchup between the NFL’s highest-scoring teams.
Monday night’s game between the Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs, originally scheduled for Mexico City, took a circuitous route to the Coliseum, site of the league’s first Super Bowl.
Now the stadium will again be the center of the football universe, a prime-time showcase for two 9-1 teams and next-generation stars such as quarterbacks Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes and running backs Todd Gurley and Kareem Hunt.