First responders carry the American flag onto the field. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

White rally towels spun in the air throughout the crowded Coliseum stands Monday night. Across them, blue and yellow printed letters read “L.A. Together.”

The phrase embodied a night dedicated to first responders and those affected by the California wildfires and the Nov. 7 shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, as the Rams faced the Chiefs in “Monday Night Football.”

Members of the Cal Lutheran choir sang the national anthem, as first responders and their families carried an American flag that stretched the length of the field.