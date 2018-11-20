High-powered offense was the marquee attraction for Monday night’s game between the Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL’s highest-scoring teams.
And there was plenty of it.
Jared Goff’s 40-yard touchdown pass to tight end Gerald Everett with less than two minutes left gave the Rams the lead, and cornerback Marcus Peters and safety Lamarcus Joyner intercepted passes to help preserve a wild 54-51 victory before 77,002 people at the Coliseum.
Marcus Peters intercepted a pass against his former team with 88 seconds remaining, but the Chiefs forced a punt and got the ball back.
That drive ended the same way with Patrick Mahomes launching a pass that was picked out of the air by a Rams defensive back. Lamarcus Joyner caught the pass intended for Tyreek Hill to seal a 54-51 victory Monday night at the Coliseum.
The Rams defense forced Mahomes into five turnovers. He threw three interceptions and was stripped by Aaron Donald twice.
Too soon?
That’s the question the Rams have to wonder after retaking a 54-51 lead against the Chiefs with 1:49 to go Monday night.
One hundred and five points have been scored after Jared Goff’s 40-yard touchdown pass perfectly lofted into the arms of Gerald Everett down the right sideline. With 69 seconds remaining, could the Chiefs score at least three more?
The Rams and Chiefs have scored the most points ever in a Monday Night Football game.
But it’s a record the Rams aren’t smiling about after the Chiefs took a 51-47 lead with less than three minutes remaining.
Kansas City drove 65 yards over eight plays in 3:46, scoring on a 10-yard Patrick Mahomes pass to Chris Conley. It was Mahomes’ sixth touchdown pass and second to Conley.
Kansas City scored two touchdowns in a 57-second span to take a 44-40 lead, but the Rams responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive that lasted less than 90 seconds.
Jared Goff threw a seven-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Gerald Everett to push the Rams back ahead, 47-44.
The Chiefs scored on a 73-yard pass to Tyreek Hill after a defender fell down and scored soon after when Justin Houston hit Goff’s arm from behind to cause a fumble. Allen Bailey recovered and ran it in.
The first was a fumble. The second Rams linebacker Samson Ekubam picked out of the air.
Both times he got the ball in his hands, Ekubam turned into a running back determined to get into the end zone. He bulldozed through a Patrick Mahomes’ tackle attempt at the goal line to complete a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Ekubam’s second defensive touchdown put the Rams ahead 40-30 after a 33-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal gave them the lead.
Patrick Mahomes threw his fourth touchdown of the night, finding Travis Kelce from four yards out.
The Chiefs didn’t even need a third down on an eight-play, 64-yard drive that took just 3:43.
Harrison Butker’s extra point tied the score 30-30.
Aaron Donald did it again.
The Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner sacked and caused a second fumble of Patrick Mahomes. The ball bounced away from multiple players before Rams defensive end John Franklin-Myers was able to fall on the ball.
The Rams offense went on an eight-play, 46-yard touchdown drive that was capped by a seven yard Jared Goff scramble on third and goal. Goff’s first rushing touchdown of the season put Los Angeles ahead 30-23.
The Rams jumped out to a 13-0 lead. Their defense added a scoop-and-score fumble return for a touchdown.
And yet, the score is tied 23-23 at halftime.
The Chiefs battled back from the early deficit, scoring a touchdown with 13 seconds left in the half. Patrick Mahomes’ eight-yard touchdown pass to Chris Conley evened the score, but Harrison Butker missed the extra point.
A terrific Johnny Hekker punt pinned the Chiefs inside the five-yard line and the Rams defense took advantage.
Aaron Donald broke through the Chiefs offensive line and chased down quarterback Patrick Mahomes from behind. Donald raked down on Mahomes’ right arm, stripping the ball free. It bounced away and was recovered by Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam.
Ebukam scooped up the fumble and returned it 11 yards for a tocuchdown to put the Rams ahead 23-17.