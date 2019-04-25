Rhys Hoskins takes the most leisurely home run trot of this decade

Has Rhys Hoskins reached home plate yet?
The Philadelphia first baseman took his time getting around the base path — to say the least — after hitting a home run off New York Mets reliever Jacob Rhame in the ninth inning of the Phillies’ 6-0 win Wednesday night.
Hoskins insists he was “just enjoying the moment,” but he seemed pretty upset with Rhame a mere 24 hours earlier after nearly getting hit by two high fastballs.
Hoskins’ home run trot was clocked at 34.2 seconds, the slowest recorded time since MLB Statcast started keeping track of the stat in 2015. Victor Martinez, then with the Detroit Tigers, set the previous record of 34.1 seconds last season.
It appears that nearly 10 years have passed since anyone took longer to round the bases. Luke Scott, then with the Baltimore Orioles, needed 35.76 seconds after pulling a hamstring rounding first in 2010, according to the Sports Daily. He tops the website’s list of the slowest home run trots from the beginning of the 2010 season through midseason 2016.
Retired slugger David Ortiz, a notoriously slow trotter, is second on that list after taking 33.39 seconds to cross the plate after a 2014 dinger.
So it seems safe to say that Hoskins now has the most leisurely trot of this decade.
It also seems safe to say that this kid isn’t impressed.