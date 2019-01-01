The Huskies are hampered by the limitations to safety Taylor Rapp, among their defensive leaders. He leads the team in sacks, and is suffering from hip pain. He was on the field during warmups, and during the first series, but mostly has been watching from the sideline. His replacement is sophomore Brandon McKinney.
Washington got on the scoreboard with 1:19 to play in the first quarter when Peyton Henry kicked a 38-yard field goal. That capped an 11-play, 55-yard drive that took 4:57.
The Buckeyes lead, 7-3.
The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation staff with the next two Tournament of Roses Presidents, Laura Farber and Bob Miller, with two-time Heisman winner and Ohio State alumnus Eddie George before the 105th Rose Bowl Game. The Legacy Foundation has a mission of protecting and enhancing the future of the near-century old stadium as a National Historic Landmark.
With his 12-yard touchdown reception, Ohio State’s Parris Campbell topped 1,000 yards receiving for the season. He’s the fifth player in school history to reach that milestone.
The Buckeyes took a 7-0 lead with 9:04 remaining in the opening quarter when Dwayne Haskins threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to receiver Parris Campbell. A key play in the drive came on fourth-and-one, when running back Mike Weber tore off a 19-yard run around the left side to the Washington 12.
The Huskies flexed their defensive muscle on Ohio State’s opening possession, stuffing the Buckeyes on three straight plays — a run for no gain, an incomplete pass, and a sack of Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
No. 6 Ohio State (12-1) vs. No. 9 Washington (10-3)
Tuesday, 2 p.m., Rose Bowl. TV: ESPN. Radio: 710.
Marquee matchup
Out of respect for the place, for the bowl game he grew up watching and for his players who put everything into their 12-1 record and Big Ten championship, Urban Meyer was hesitant to use a particular phrase to describe the Buckeyes’ season and their slotting in Tuesday’s 105th Rose Bowl game.
“I don’t want to say we failed,” Meyer said, “because that’s a really, really tough word. But we have.”
A few days ago, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins could not bring himself to watch much of the College Football Playoff semifinal games won by Clemson over Notre Dame and Alabama over Oklahoma. Oklahoma had the same record as Ohio State but was chosen as the playoff’s fourth team by the CFP selection committee. Haskins’ takeaway from what he saw Saturday?