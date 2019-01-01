Coach Chris Petersen has guided Washington to a 10-3 record and the Pac-12 title this season. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

Out of respect for the place, for the bowl game he grew up watching and for his players who put everything into their 12-1 record and Big Ten championship, Urban Meyer was hesitant to use a particular phrase to describe the Buckeyes’ season and their slotting in Tuesday’s 105th Rose Bowl game.

“I don’t want to say we failed,” Meyer said, “because that’s a really, really tough word. But we have.”

A few days ago, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins could not bring himself to watch much of the College Football Playoff semifinal games won by Clemson over Notre Dame and Alabama over Oklahoma. Oklahoma had the same record as Ohio State but was chosen as the playoff’s fourth team by the CFP selection committee. Haskins’ takeaway from what he saw Saturday?