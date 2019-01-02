Rose Bowl live updates: Ohio State 28, Washington 23 (late fourth quarter)

Big Ten Conference champion and No. 6-ranked Ohio State (13-1) defeated Pac-12 Conference champion and No. 9-ranked Washington (10-4) 28-23 in the Rose Bowl on Tuesday. Dwyane Haskins led the Buckeyes to victory by completed 25 of 37 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, while Mike Wieber rushed for 96 yards in 15 carries. The Huskies were led by their usual duo of quarterback Jake Browning, who was 35-of-54 passing for 313 yards with no TDs or interceptions, and running back Myles Gaskin, who rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns in 24 carries and threw a TD pass to J.K. Dobbins.
Washington turned a snoozer into an exciting game with a late flurry, scoring on a two-yard touchdown run by Myles Gaskin with 42 seconds to play.
But it wasn’t enough, as Ohio State recovered a last-gasp onside kick to secure a 28-23 victory.
Before that, though, the Huskies made it interesting.
It’s late, but Washington is coming to life.
The Huskies, having forced three consecutive three-and-outs by Ohio State, have found their way back to the end zone, trimming the deficit to 28-17 with 6:42 to play.
Myles Gaskin scored on a one-yard touchdown run, one play after he came up about six inches short — after a video review — on a twisting run up the middle.
The Huskies finally found the end zone, scoring their first touchdown with 12:17 to play, when running back Myles Gaskin took a handoff and threw a two-yard jump pass to tight end Drew Sample in the end zone.
Washington needed to get creative near the goal line as it is rated 110th nationally in red-zone efficiency.
The Huskies have cut the lead back to 18, 28-10.
The Rose Bowl is pretty ugly — Ohio State is up, 28-3 — but the setting is typically beautiful, with the fading sunlight splashing across the San Gabriel Mountains. The 98-year-old stadium looks good for its age, in large part thanks to the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, determined to protect the historic landmark for future generations.
This year, the foundation will dedicate two statues at the Rose Bowl, one in memory of late broadcasting legend Keith Jackson, and the other to honor the 1999 Team USA women’s World Cup champions. Monuments for Peyton Manning — who played his first college game in the stadium, in 1994 — and the 1932 Olympics track cycling. The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation has raised $34 million since its founding in 2010.
Dinking and dunking just isn’t getting the job done for Washington, which hasn’t scored a touchdown in the last 18 possessions.
The Huskies drove into field-goal range with about four minutes left in the third quarter, but a kick wouldn’t have helped much. So they went for it on fourth-and-four, but Ohio State broke up the pass to take over on downs.
Ohio State tore off a seven-play, 80-yard drive to take a 28-3 early in the third quarter, scoring on a three-yard run by J.K. Dobbins.
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was key to that, setting up the touchdown with a 34-yard pass to K.J. Hill.
Haskins, a top NFL prospect, looks comfortable dropping back against a Washington defense that has struggled all season to pressure the passer. The Huskies finished 101st nationally with 21 sacks this season.
Ohio State leads at halftime 21-3 and not surprisingly, the statistics from the first two quarters are lopsided.
The Buckeyes lead in first downs 17-9; total yards 272-151; and rushing yards 109-42.
Ohio State’s Mike Weber leads all rushers with 86 yards in 12 carries, a 7.2-yard average per carry.
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw his third touchdown pass of the first half, putting the Buckeyes up 21-3 in the waning moments of the second quarter.
It was the 50th touchdown pass of the season, a one-yard throw to Rashod Berry.
The Buckeyes lined up in a three-tight-end formation, giving the impression they were determined to pound into the end zone with the run. Instead, Berry came out of the backfield and Haskins hit him in the flat.
Ohio State took a 14-3 lead with 12:23 remaining in the second quarter when Dwayne Haskins threw his second touchdown pass of the game, a 19-yard strike over the middle to Johnnie Dixon. Haskins, a top NFL prospect, dropped back and threaded the pass through a Huskies defense playing zone coverage. The touchdown capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took 3:56.
A worrisome moment for Washington came early in the second quarter when linebacker D.J. Beavers had to be helped off the field, apparently favoring his left leg.