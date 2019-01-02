Rose Bowl live updates: Ohio State 28, Washington 23 (late fourth quarter)

Big Ten Conference champion and No. 6-ranked Ohio State (13-1) defeated Pac-12 Conference champion and No. 9-ranked Washington (10-4) 28-23 in the Rose Bowl on Tuesday. Dwyane Haskins led the Buckeyes to victory by completed 25 of 37 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, while Mike Wieber rushed for 96 yards in 15 carries. The Huskies were led by their usual duo of quarterback Jake Browning, who was 35-of-54 passing for 313 yards with no TDs or interceptions, and running back Myles Gaskin, who rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns in 24 carries and threw a TD pass to J.K. Dobbins.