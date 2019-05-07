Shohei Ohtani will make Angels season debut today against Tigers

Shohei Ohtani will make his long-awaited and highly anticipated 2019 debut Tuesday night when the Angels open a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park.
Ohtani, who has spent the last seven months rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, will start at designated hitter and bat third.
The impact on an Angels offense that entered Tuesday ranked 12th in the American League in batting (.240), 10th in on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.730) and ninth in runs (158) should be felt immediately, and especially by center fielder Mike Trout.
No player will benefit more from Ohtani’s return than Trout, the two-time American League most valuable player who, with minimal lineup protection in the wake of injuries to Ohtani and slugger Justin Upton, has been walked an AL-leading 31 times, seven of those intentional, in the first five weeks of the season.
Trout, who bats second, entered Tuesday with 24 plate appearances with runners in scoring position. He had four hits in 10 at-bats and was walked 11 times, five intentionally, in those plate appearances. He has even been intentionally walked twice with the bases empty.
The team’s No. 3 batters — Justin Bour (15 games), Andrelton Simmons (12), Brian Goodwin (five) and Albert Pujols (one) — have combined to hit .261 with a .769 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, six homers and 18 RBIs. They rank 17th in the major leagues in average, 19th in OPS, 16th in homers and 19th in RBIs.
The left-handed-hitting Ohtani is the kind of slugger who will force opponents to pitch to Trout more often.
Ohtani hit .285 with a .925 OPS, 22 homers, 21 doubles and 61 RBIs in 104 games last season, and he was even better after Pujols suffered a season-ending knee injury in August and Ohtani began playing regularly against left-handers.
After taking over as the team’s every-day designated hitter, a position he is expected to hold this season, Ohtani hit .318 with 1.042 OPS, 13 homers and 36 RBIs in 48 games in August and September and won American League rookie-of-the-year honors.
Ohtani hit .170 (9 for 53) with a .499 OPS, no homers, two RBIs and 22 strikeouts against lefties through Aug. 1 and was particularly vulnerable to sweeping sliders off the plate. He hit .283 (13 for 46) with two homers, 11 RBIs and 13 strikeouts against lefties from Aug. 2 on and finished with a .654 OPS against them.