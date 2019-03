Fox Sports 1 has a fond attachment to the Big East and college basketball

— ESPNEWS will step aside from, ahem, real news to become the strange home base for the “Daily Wager” gambling show, starting Monday at 3 p.m. opposite “SportsCenter” on ESPN. It expands the network’s wagering-slanted programming that already includes the “Bad Beats” segment on Scott Van Pelt’s nightly “SportsCenter,” an ESPN+ show called “I’ll Take That Bet” via the Action Network, and two podcasts. Said ESPN executive Norby Williamson: “The sports betting environment has changed and interest is increasing at unprecedented levels. ESPN is going to have a strong and vibrant presence across our platforms, and the launch of ‘Daily Wager’ is the next step in what has already been underway for some time.”