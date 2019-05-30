UCLA defeats Minnesota 7-2 in opener at Women's College World Series

As the UCLA softball team leapt from the dugout and gathered around home plate, Aaliyah Jordan rushed toward the Bruins with her hands thrust into the air.
She had just hit a three-run home run to center field, part of a four-run sixth inning that secured No. 2 UCLA’s 7-2 win over No. 7 Minnesota on Thursday in its first game of the Women’s College World Series.
Entering the sixth inning, it looked like UCLA had a win all but secured.
The Bruins had a 3-0 lead and redshirt junior Rachel Garcia had held Minnesota to one hit.
Junior outfielder Bubba Nickles ignited UCLA’s offense with a solo home run to left field in the first inning. As she rounded third base and greeted her team at home plate, Nickles pumped her fists. It was the second time in the postseason that Nickles led off a game with a home run.
Kinsley Washington added to UCLA’s lead the next inning by drawing a bases-loaded walk, and senior Taylor Pack hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning to give UCLA a 3-0 lead.
Minnesota freshman Natalie DenHartog got the Gophers on the board with an RBI double in the top of the sixth. Senior Allie Arneson hit an RBI single later in the inning.
Entering the bottom of the sixth, the Bruins had a one-run lead.
Washington and Kelli Godin singled, then Washington scored when Nickles reached first base on a fielding error.
Then came Jordan’s burst.
UCLA (52-6) will play No. 6 Arizona (48-12) on Friday in a winner’s bracket game. The Wildcats defeated No. 3 Washington 3-1 in eight innings in the first game Thursday. The Huskies (50-8) will play Minnesota (46-13) on Saturday.
Garcia, the two-time USA Softball national player of the year, finished with seven strikeouts while giving up four hits and two runs.
UCLA’s success summons a scenario that gave the team extra motivation as it prepared for the Women’s College World Series — facing Arizona again.
The Wildcats defeated the Bruins in two of three games in their final regular-season series, keeping UCLA from winning the Pac-12 title outright.