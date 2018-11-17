Michael Brown lined up for the field goal and drilled a 46-yard kick that barely fell inside the posts, giving USC a 3-0 lead over UCLA after the opening drive.
JT Daniels connected with Amon-ra St. Brown for a 20-yard pass to energize the drive. The Trojans got in field goal range when Michael Pittman Jr. grabbed Daniels’ pass on the left sideline and darted inside the 25-yard line.
But the Bruins’ defense stifled the Trojans attack, holding them to a short rush, an 8-yard sack of Daniels and an incomplete pass, leaving Brown to make the long field goal.
Just because it’s a down year for the USC and UCLA football programs doesn’t mean the teams’ fan bases are any less passionate about the rivalry game coming up Saturday.
Just ask the Bruin Bear.
The well-known statue, located in UCLA’s Bruin Plaza, was found covered in red and yellow spray paint — likely the closest some overly enthusiastic USC fans could come to their Trojans’ cardinal and gold — around 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Daily Bruin.
Clay Helton spent much of this week addressing his job status after having taken his team to a major bowl game in each of his first two seasons.
Chip Kelly, who’s won all of two games in his first season with his team, mused about the fall of Milli Vanilli and narrated a video about a papa bear and his cub.
These are strange times in Los Angeles’ crosstown rivalry, with both teams wishing they really could throw out the records when UCLA faces USC on Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl.
USC (5-5, 4-4) at UCLA (2-8, 2-5)
Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Rose Bowl. TV: Channel 11. Radio: 570, 1110, 1150, 97.3.
