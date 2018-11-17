UCLA head coach Chip Kelly (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Clay Helton spent much of this week addressing his job status after having taken his team to a major bowl game in each of his first two seasons.

Chip Kelly, who’s won all of two games in his first season with his team, mused about the fall of Milli Vanilli and narrated a video about a papa bear and his cub.

These are strange times in Los Angeles’ crosstown rivalry, with both teams wishing they really could throw out the records when UCLA faces USC on Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl.