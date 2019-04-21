UCLA gymnastics team loses at NCAA championships, finishing third

The Bruins made uncharacteristic mistakes through the first two rotations. Madison Kocian and Katelyn Ohashi wavered on beam, and several Bruins struggled to stick landings on their tumbling passes on floor. Only Kyla Ross and Ohashi scored 9.9 or better in the rotation, as the Bruins earned a season-low score of 49.3 on what had been their best rotation all season.