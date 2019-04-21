UCLA gymnastics team loses at NCAA championships, finishing third

This was not the storybook ending the UCLA gymnastics team wanted. The one it worked for all season in practices and in competition throughout the season.
The defending champion Bruins finished third in the national championship meet Saturday with a score of 198.3375, capping coach Valorie Kondos Field’s final season. A year after being runner-up to the Bruins by .0375 points, Oklahoma won the championship, scoring 198.3375, and Louisiana State placed second, scoring 197.8250.
There was no repeat title for UCLA. No final victory to send off the legendary coach.
The Bruins made uncharacteristic mistakes through the first two rotations. Madison Kocian and Katelyn Ohashi wavered on beam, and several Bruins struggled to stick landings on their tumbling passes on floor. Only Kyla Ross and Ohashi scored 9.9 or better in the rotation, as the Bruins earned a season-low score of 49.3 on what had been their best rotation all season.
Halfway through the championship, UCLA was in third, trailing Oklahoma by .375 points.
Last year, a comeback victory behind a 10 on beam from Christine Peng-Peng Lee erased early stumbles and gave UCLA the national championship.
This year, the Bruins weren’t so lucky.
But even after the floor performance, the team did not despair.
The gymnasts huddled after vault and roared together. Their hugs between performances were tighter, lasted longer, as the team rebounded with a score of 49.425 on the rotation.
And Kondos Field kept dancing.
She led the Bruins fans in dance, clapping her hands and rocking to the music throughout the meet.
As the Bruins finished warming up on floor before the meet, they gathered on the corner, beckoned by a cheering section of fans. They waved their arms side-to-side in sync to music, as the stands, team parents and alumni among them, cheered and waved back.
Ohashi blew a kiss to the crowd with both hands after she dropped the mic on her final floor routine. Nia Dennis sang as the Bruins prepared for their final rotation, uneven bars, and Ohashi watched the team compete smiling in yellow-tinted sunglasses.
UCLA scored 49.425 on the uneven bars. As the rotation stretched on, more eyes grew red. The Bruins grew quieter; their hugs after routines lasted longer. But they still competed, with Kyla Ross’ a near-flawless, 9.95 routine, with a perfect landing, officially finishing the season, and Kondos Field’s coaching career.
Once they were done, they huddled by the uneven bars, and Kondos Field gave one final speech. Then, she moved through the circle, one athlete at a time, and hugged each one, kissed some on the cheek.
No eyes were dry now, but UCLA still cheered on Louisiana State as it finished performing on floor. The Bruins clapped together for the other team, and Kondos Field walked over to the vault runway to share a long hug with K.J. Kindler, congratulating Oklahoma on the national championship victory.
When she returned, the Bruins gathered themselves for one final team dance, to “Cupid Shuffle,” moving in unison, smiling. Kondos Field snapped her fingers behind them, as the dance continued.
They did not win.
But they lost with grace.
And perhaps that takes even more strength. Perhaps that is an even better send-off for the coach who taught gymnastics to savor joy as much as victories.
Embracing every moment — even the ones that hurt.