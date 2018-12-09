Chad Laprise has competed in the UFC for over four years, accumulating a solid 6-3 record. Dhiego Lima, the brother of Bellator star Douglas Lima, has struggled mightily in the UFC with a 1-5 record despite going 6-0 in Ultimate Fighter exhibitions.
Round 1. After a brief feeling-out period, Lima knocks Laprise out with a monster lunging upward hook about a minute and a half in.
Winner: Dhiego Lima, KO, round 1.
Diego Ferreira has won two straight and four of six in the UFC, making him a stiff challenge for Kyle Nelson, who takes this fight on extremely short notice in his home province of Ontario. Nelson is 12-1 on the lower levels and now has the opportunity to prove himself against established UFC competition.
Round 1. Nelson does well early with his boxing. He lands a strong hook that hurts Ferreira then a shot to the body and head kick. Ferreira looks for a takedown but Nelson doesn’t allow it. He encourages Ferreira to get up and Ferreira takes his time. Ferreira answers back with a few nice combinations of his own and it turns into an all out scrap on the feet. Ferreira gets a takedown at the midpoint of the round and is in Nelson’s half guard. Ferreira lands punches and elbows from there and takes full mount. Nelson turns his back and Ferreira lands a series of hard punches from there. Ferreira really took over on the ground there after a competitive standup affair. 10-9 Ferreira.
Round 2. Ferreira gets a takedown early on and advances into side control. Ferreira lands a series of punches. Nelson is forced to simply cover up and the fight is stopped.
UFC 231 begins with a light heavyweight bout as Devin Clark squares off with Aleksandar Rakic. Devin Clark is 3-2 thus far in the UFC with his wins coming via decision and his losses coming via stoppage. Rakic is the heavy favorite. The Austrian is 10-1 thus far in his career and has two UFC victories while still looking for his first UFC stoppage.
Round 1. Devin Clark comes out and throws a heavy punch to the head as Rakic attacks with a kick to the body. Clark then clinches but can’t secure a takedown. Upon separation, Rakic starts throwing more kicks. Clark drops Rakic with a big left hand and follows with hard punches on the ground. Rakic gets up and Clark throws a series of knees to the head, some of which are flagrantly illegal given Rakic’s hands are down. The referee doesn’t say or do anything. After they break, Rakic goes back to his favored kicks with Clark relying more on his boxing. As Clark comes in, he gets countered and dropped with a backfist. Rakic proceeds to pour on the offense and the bout is finally stopped.
Winner: Aleksandar Rakic, TKO, round 1.
What appears to be a flawed decision to move two UFC champions with a deep connection to California out of a planned Jan. 26 Honda Center super-fight and shift them to Brooklyn makes business sense, UFC President Dana White said Friday.
The UFC launches its $750-million, five-year-deal with the ESPN Plus streaming service Jan. 19 with the showdown between bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw of Yorba Linda and Los Angeles-raised flyweight champion Henry Cejudo.
But tying that fight with separate undercard bouts featuring Greg Hardy and Rachael Ostovich has misdirected the attention this week, away from the quality of the main event and toward the insensitivity of placing a man convicted of domestic violence on the same show with a woman healing from a brutal attack allegedly at her husband’s hands.
Featherweight champion Max Holloway and former women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk have eyed UFC 231 on Saturday in Toronto as their chance at redemption.
Holloway took the first step by making weight at 144.5 pounds. Jedrzejczyk, moving up in weight to face former Muay Thai rival Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight title, says she’s ready too.
“People might not think 10 pounds is much of a difference, but yes it is … the weight and power of the punches … I’m going to be a completely different animal,” Jedrzejczyk said.