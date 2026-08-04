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Welcome back to The Times’ Lakers newsletter where the NBA is slipping into its summer slumber.

The long league-wide nightmare is over (or, depending on your team, just beginning): LeBron James has chosen a suitor. The 22-time All-Star is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers. James’ much-anticipated decision was the last major domino of the eventful offseason that shifted the balance of power in the league, relocated some of the sport’s biggest stars and completely remade the Lakers roster.

As we get ready to go into offseason rest mode, here’s where the Lakers stand heading into the summer:

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Roll call

He got a new deal and new jersey number on his new team. Now Walker Kessler can move on to more important things.

“Still learning names,” the Lakers’ prized offseason acquisition told reporters last month. “That’s probably the hardest thing right now.”

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The former Utah center was the centerpiece of the Lakers’ transformational offseason. Wanting to pair Luka Doncic with a new center, the Lakers reached for the 25-year-old Kessler, signing him to a four-year, $130-million deal while sending four first-round picks to Utah.

Now the focus will be whether these moves can pay off. Getting a roster with nine new players to jell will be a season-long journey for the Lakers. The process is starting even before training camp as Doncic invited all of his teammates to Slovenia for a minicamp/group vacay this summer, according to ESPN . The superstar point guard stayed in Europe this offseason to rehab his hamstring injury and spend time with his two young daughters. Doncic elected not to play for his national team during the FIBA World Cup European Qualifiers to focus on his family.

Doncic’s leadership was a major theme during his first full season with the Lakers, when he organized team activities including a Porsche Driving Experience for players and gifted everyone in the organization electric bikes for Christmas. With James and fellow vocal leader Marcus Smart now elsewhere, Doncic’s presence off the court will be almost as important as his outsized impact on it.

From a basketball perspective, the Lakers already know they can count on Doncic.

“All four guys around him, it just makes it a lot easier for them to do what they need to do,” Kessler said of playing with Doncic. “What I can do for him is obviously play defense for him, set great screens. Get him some assists. It’s gonna be a lot of fun. I’ve never played with a point guard of that kind of size and stature to where he’s just a matchup nightmare.”

Kessler already has experience with some of his new Lakers teammates. Even before he played with guard Collin Sexton in Utah from 2022-25, Kessler was familiar with the fellow Atlanta-area native from their high school days.

Kessler also played with Austin Reaves during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, in which the United States finished fourth. Reaves was the United States’ second-leading scorer, averaging 13.8 points per game, while Kessler, then only one season into his NBA career, tied for the team lead with nine total blocks while playing the fewest cumulative minutes (56).

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“He’s a big, goofy dude that just enjoys life and has fun,” Reaves told reporters during summer league about his impressions of Kessler. “Obviously you see what he does basketball wise and how he impacts the game. He’s good defensively, good in the pocket. Just a smart player. So I’m happy to have him on the team and get to play with him.”

The center depth behind Kessler remains one of the biggest question marks for the Lakers. Their only other option at the position is the 30-year-old Kevon Looney, who signed on a one-year, $3.9-million, veteran minimum deal. The UCLA alumnus and three-time NBA champion played only 21 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last year, averaging 2.8 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Despite turning over more than half of their roster, the Lakers cannot be done with offseason moves. They already went overboard with 16 players. One has got to go before the regular season begins to reach the league maximum. Maybe more will be on the way out if the Lakers continue to pursue options to fill a persistent hole on the wing. Former Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga is still floating in the open market.

Pending the finishing touches, the Lakers roster still might not be enough to supplant Oklahoma City and San Antonio in the Western Conference. Kessler’s play will determine the Lakers’ ceiling this season, and he hopes to make the team’s bet on him worth it.

“For me, I’m somebody that if I know that they have that belief in me, I’m gonna run through a brick wall for them,” Kessler said. “That’s just how I’ve been wired my whole life and it definitely makes it a lot easier to go out there and compete for a team.”

Favorite thing I ate this week

Clockwise from top left: cocobread fish cutter, sweet spiced plantains, red pepper goat, jerk chicken wings, cucumber salad and mom’s curry chicken roti. (Thuc Nhi Nguyen / Los Angeles Times)

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I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: When in doubt, consult the L.A. Times 101 best restaurants list.

A hunt for a convenient post-gymnastics class snack brought us to Bridgetown Roti in East Hollywood. It’s a Caribbean cuisine gem specializing in roti, a type of flatbread, they use to make curry-filled wraps, but the chicken curry roti was only the beginning of our feast. We also got a cocobread fish cutter, sweet spiced plantains, red pepper goat, jerk chicken wings and cucumber salad.

Did it feel like we ordered almost the entire menu? Yes. Did we regret it? Absolutely not.

All the dishes were fantastic, but the red pepper goat, which can be served in a wrap, over rice or on a plate with crispy potatoes and slaw, was my favorite, and the honey jerk whole wings were another standout. And if you order a flight of sauces — which range from sweet to spicy enough that it comes with a warning — it basically multiples every dish by four with all the different combinations you can make. It’s food math.

In case you missed it

Teen obtained UCLA jersey worn by Kareem in trade for his radio. Decades later, he’s set to make a fortune

Swanson: Who cares about LeBron’s move to the 76ers? Lakers have gotten better without him

Teen paid $3 for Wilt Chamberlain Lakers jacket at thrift store. It sold for almost $90,000 at auction

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Lakers release preseason schedule; opener is Oct. 5

Lakers sign Matisse Thybulle to a one-year deal as roster overhaul continues

Until next time...