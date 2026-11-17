Luka Doncic looks at the scoreboard while on the bench in the fourth quarter against Portland this season.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Welcome back to The Times’ Lakers newsletter, where it’s more wins, more problems.

Even tied for the best record in the league and close to the longest winning streak in coach JJ Redick’s tenure, the Lakers haven’t necessarily disspelled all questions about their status as championship contenders. They still turn the ball over at worrying rates. The rebounding problem could become a debilitating part of their identity. We won’t even get into the backup center situation that will be tested even more Tuesday against Charlotte when Walker Kessler misses his first game of the season because of lower right leg soreness.

All the concerns seem to collide at the worst time for the Lakers, who have developed a bad late-game habit.

All things Lakers, all the time. Get all the Lakers news you need in Thuc Nhi Nguyen's weekly newsletter. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Fourth-quarter woes

A 26-point lead shrank to one in Detroit. The next day, the Lakers’ 20-point advantage in Atlanta dwindled to two. But Redick vowed before a game in Milwaukee to not overreact to the accumulating late-game slip-ups.

Advertisement

It’s just the nature of the NBA. Possessions and pace have skyrocketed. No lead is safe anymore. Redick said it was “human nature” to relax a little bit after building a lead.

After playing with fire again in Phoenix, Redick is upping his attention to the matter.

“It’s a disservice to each other to take your foot off the gas,” Redick told reporters in Phoenix on Sunday when the Lakers let a 31-point lead shrink to five.

What started as a blip has turned into a worrying pattern. The Lakers (12-2) are tied for the best record in the league but are one of the NBA’s worst fourth-quarter teams. Their minus-24.4 net rating in the fourth quarter ranks 29th, a complete Uno-reverse from their second-place rankings in the first and second quarters and their No. 1 ranking in the third.

Advertisement

While stretching their winning streak to eight games, the Lakers had to escape late-game comeback attempts against Toronto, Detroit and Atlanta. They could be on a 10-game winning streak had the Lakers not squandered a 25-point lead to the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 30.

Some of the fourth-quarter struggles have been the third unit. The end of the bench, headlined by guards Bronny James and Jaden Hardy and rookie Cameron Carr, let a 15-point lead shrink to six so quickly against Toronto that Austin Reaves had to ask a fan for his headband back so he and the starters could sub back in to save the day.

Redick called it “unacceptable” the way the reserves pull up for three-pointers early in the shot clock instead of running the plays that are called. But Redick also recognized young players, especially Carr and Adou Thiero, who are coming off early-season injuries, need to be coached more. During the team’s three-day break between games in Milwaukee and Phoenix, assistant coach Scott Brooks spent time with some of the third-unit players in a classroom setting to reiterate the goals of using time effectively late in games, staying organized and taking care of the ball.

The Lakers commit 4.9 turnovers per fourth quarter, the most in the league. They’re 24th in turnovers overall with 16.8 per game.

Detroit forced four consecutive turnovers in the third quarter to cut what had been a 26-point second-quarter Lakers lead to three and eventually to one in the fourth. Cade Cunningham missed a free throw that would have tied the score with 9:14 remaining.

When Cunningham was at the line, the Lakers subbed Reaves back into the game.

Barring injuries, the Lakers don’t deviate from their pre-determined rotation schedule, which coaches map out together before each game. Redick said overreacting to each in-game run by subbing star players back into the game would create chaos. Coaches instead trust their players to work through problems together.

Advertisement

Doncic typically plays all of the first and third quarters, which makes the Lakers especially vulnerable at the beginning of second and fourth quarters when Doncic rests. Reaves missed the game in Phoenix with a bruised left heel and is day to day, which is a best-case-scenario after he hobbled off the court in Milwaukee.

Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton are the only ballhandlers remaining if Reaves and Doncic are out, and the Lakers have been outscored by 48 points in the 78 minutes that neither superstar is on the court.

“We have to stay with our principles,” Sexton told reporters in Phoenix. “Do the same things that got us that lead. I feel sometimes we get complacent and allow them to dictate the physicality. I think that’s one thing we talk about each and every timeout like, ‘yo, let’s put them away. Let’s stay together. Let’s not go rogue and do things individually.’ At the end of the day, we got there together, we’re gonna stay together. That’s how we win on the road: together.”

Just shoot, baby

Sandro Mamukelashvili slips past Heat defenders for a basket this season. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

After a standout preseason in which Sandro Mamukelashvili shot 54.2% from three and averaged 13.4 points, the Lakers’ power forward let regular-season jitters creep in. He lamented all the shots that seemed to pop in and out of the basket. He watched the game film and picked apart each miss, listening to his nit-picking inner voice critiquing his follow-through or his legs.

Now he just listens to what his teammates say.

“Just shoot,” Doncic stage-whispered in the background of Mamukelashvili’s locker room interview after the power forward scored 23 points with five-of-eight shooting from three against the Bucks. “Let it go.”

Advertisement

With encouragement from his teammates, Mamukelashvili is starting to let his true game shine. He scored 23 points in back-to-back games during the Lakers’ Eastern Conference trip, showing the offensive pop hiding in the Lakers’ rotation.

Doncic’s and Reaves’ scoring is inevitable each night. The Lakers need their role players to step up to be legitimate championship contenders. Sexton delivered a clutch 21 points when the Lakers were shorthanded against the Clippers on Oct. 28. When Mamukelashvili didn’t shoot well against Phoenix, Quentin Grimes stepped up with 22 points with five made threes and six rebounds.

“It’s been a whole village, a whole group effort,” forward Ziaire Williams said. “We all got each other’s backs.”

Mamukelashvili has never felt this type of support during his NBA career, he said. The former second-round draft pick who entered the league on a two-way contract got waived by the Bucks in 2023. He pieced together a career mostly on one-year deals. Mental scars of coaches telling him to shoot then pulling him once one of his shots didn’t go through haven’t healed.

“It mentally kind of drains you,” said Mamukelashvili, whose four-year, $52-million contract with the Lakers is the first long-term deal he’s signed in his NBA career. “It kind of sometimes makes you doubt yourself. … I feel like here, they just tell me, ‘We want you to be you. We want you to be a big part of this team. And just believe in yourself.’”

The Georgian national team is one of the only places that Mamukelashvili said he’s had this much faith from his coaches and teammates. He admits that he’s still working on trusting himself as much as his coaches trust him.

Advertisement

Superstars such as Reaves and Doncic implicitly understand they have freedom, Redick said. Other primary ballhandlers, including guard Sexton, are empowered to have freedom within the structure. Redick wants a power forward as skilled as Mamukelashvili to understand he can have the same freedom to grab a defensive rebound, start a fast break, make a read, connect the offense or take the shot all as he sees fit.

“I want him to understand how much his teammates, his coaches, myself, we believe in him,” Redick said.

On tap

Tuesday vs. Hornets (4-9), 8 p.m.

Star forward Kon Knueppel missed the first eight games of the season with a left hamstring injury then re-injured it only six minutes into his season debut. The second-year pro will be sidelined until at least early December.

Wednesday vs. Jazz (1-13), 7 p.m.

Utah’s nightmare season has gotten worse since the Lakers last saw their Western Conference foe. Lauri Markkanen is out for at least three more weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his hand. Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (toe) are still out and former Lakers center Jaxson Hayes is dealing with a knee injury that could affect his return to Crypto.com Arena.

Friday vs. Kings (1-12), 7 p.m. (NBA Cup)

The Lakers are 1-1 in NBA Cup games and trail the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors in the West Group C. Their last NBA Cup game is at San Antonio on Nov. 27, and only the top team in each group advances automatically to the knockout stage.

Monday vs. Jazz (1-13), 7 p.m.

This is the last game of a favorable stretch for the Lakers, who will go back on the road next and face three teams with winning records.

Advertisement

Favorite thing I ate this week

Beef ribs from Lewis Barbecue in Atlanta, with mac and cheese, collard greens and coleslaw. (Thuc Nhi Nguyen / Los Angeles Times)

Our schedule hasn’t brought us to Texas yet, but I could at least eat like it at Lewis Barbecue in Atlanta. The Texas-style barbecue joint had beef ribs as the daily special and they were delicious peeled off the bone and dunked into their secret honey-mustardy sauce. The brisket (unpictured) was the star in my book. No wonder why the perfectly smoked, juicy slices are their most popular item. The mac and cheese was also a standout, and the collard greens and coleslaw were worth being the only vegetables I ate during the entire Midwest/South road trip.

In case you missed it

JJ Redick not pleased after Lakers nearly blow 31-point lead to Suns

While tied for NBA’s best record, Lakers believe they can be better

Lakers’ Austin Reaves considered day-to-day with heel injury

‘It’s forever’: Lakers rookie Cameron Carr cherishing first NBA points

Until next time...