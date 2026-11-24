See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Welcome back to the Lakers newsletter, where things are going to get spicy.

Not only the extra spicy chili crunch I recently cracked open in my pantry but the Lakers are finally facing a really interesting three-game stretch this week. The upcoming four-game trip includes three games against teams with winning records, including a showdown between the top two teams in the league. Talk about a Thanksgiving treat.

Tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the NBA, the Lakers are just hoping to have all hands on deck to handle this holiday feast.

All things Lakers, all the time. Get all the Lakers news you need in Thuc Nhi Nguyen's weekly newsletter. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Can Austin Reaves return against the Spurs?

Austin Reaves rarely makes an appearance at a Lakers pregame shootaround. While teammates get shots up during the light morning sessions, Reaves often loiters in the background before home games or, as he was before a recent road game, sprawled out on his back with his arms and legs draped over a row of seats.

Advertisement

Before the Lakers’ game Monday, however, Reaves’ prominent presence signaled a welcome step toward his full-time return.

Reaves, who has missed five games with a left heel bruise, “played great” in a stay-ready game against coaches Monday, JJ Redick said, and the coach is “optimistic” for Reaves’ progress.

Ahead of a marquee matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (15-3) on Friday, the Lakers (15-3) desperately need him back.

Advertisement

The Lakers’ soaring offense has stalled without Reaves, ranking 17th (112.9 points per 100 possessions) during the last two weeks compared to first (121.4) during their first 10 games. The team’s defense has improved from 113.6 points allowed per 100 possessions to 109.2, buoyed by Monday’s 109-94 defensive slugfest against the Utah Jazz.

Luka Doncic still leads the league in scoring with 36.6 points per game, but Reaves’ absence has stressed his superstar backcourt mate. Doncic is shooting 40.2% from the field in the last five games and 27.6% from three while averaging 7.8 assists and 5.2 turnovers a game. During his “supernova” start, Doncic, who has thrived most when surrounded by dynamic secondary playmakers including Jalen Brunson and Kyrie Irving, was shooting 48.9% from the field and 40.8% from three.

Redick lamented the Lakers’ recent cold shooting, including fewer attempts at the rim and inefficient shooting on non-rim, paint shots. The Lakers have shot 44.3% from the field in the five games without Reaves after leading the league at 50.3% during the first 13 games.

“Who would have thought that, you know, not having an elite offensive player, an All-Star level player would hurt your offense,” Redick said sarcastically. “That’s crazy, you know. Crazy. So we’re gonna be fine.”

Friday’s game in San Antonio is the first major test for the Lakers. The battle between the teams tied atop the NBA standings pits one of the league’s best offenses against defensive player of the year Victor Wembanyama. It’s an early most valuable player battle between Doncic and Wembanyama. It could be a statement moment for the Lakers, who are trying to crash the wide-open Western Conference party since injuries have soured the Oklahoma City Thunder’s season.

Despite missing Reaves or Doncic for most of a recent busy stretch, the Lakers have kept pace with the Spurs. The Lakers are 7-1 in their last eight games in which Doncic and Reaves have only been available together for three quarters. The one loss was to the Jazz (3-16) when the Lakers shot a season-low 38.2% from the field and 27.3% from three.

Advertisement

Other guards stepped up in Reaves’ absence. Quentin Grimes had a career moment with 47 points and 10 made threes to save the Lakers against the Charlotte Hornets. The fourth quarters that were dooming the Lakers only last week have turned into a strength when Doncic-less lineups led by Grimes, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler went on big runs in three of the four home games.

Seeing Reaves in monochromatic sweatsuits and a championship Dodgers cap every game has been an unwelcome sight for the Lakers, but they found a silver lining during their successful homestand.

“It builds resiliency,” Kessler said. “Because [you’re] not going to be always [at] your full strength going into the season. Things happen; it’s a long season. So it’s encouraging to see, but obviously, we miss him, and excited for him to get back out there.”

Double duty

Cameron Carr drives towards the basket against Utah guard Kobe Bufkin on Monday. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

Less than 18 hours after scoring 16 points in 21 minutes and 24 seconds for the Coachella Valley Lakers, Cameron Carr dutifully dressed in his locker at Crypto.com Arena with a smile on his face. He told passersby he was tired after making the two-and-a-half hour drive from Palm Desert last night. He didn’t look like it when the rookie helped the Lakers to a nail-biting win over the Sacramento Kings with five points in more than 11 minutes off the bench.

The 22-year-old (as of Tuesday) is trying to use every opportunity available to get up to NBA speed. For Carr, the 24th overall pick in April’s draft, that means enjoying and maximizing both G League and NBA minutes.

Advertisement

“Any opportunity I get to step on the court and play basketball is of course a blessing,” Carr said. “... If it’s 30 seconds, 30 minutes, just taking advantage of whatever time it is.”

The G League is not a walk in the park, Carr assured. Players are fighting for their NBA dreams. It’s competitive. Carr uses the assignments to not only keep his cardio in game shape, but to also help acclimate to the professional ranks.

“I feel like sometimes I’m running out there with my head cut off,” Carr said of his still-young NBA career.

Only eight NBA appearances in, Carr has a simple goal for the Lakers: “Don’t look like a rookie.”

Carr held up against the Kings in a tight game in which he played in each of the first three quarters. Trying to earn his minutes through his defense, Carr had one defensive rebound and a steal. The 174-pound rookie has worked on bulking up to handle the physical demands of the NBA and scored through contact on a cutting layup, using a crafty finish over forward De’Andre Hunter (6-foot-7, 221 pounds). He followed the performance with a career-high nine points on Monday against the Jazz.

“He’s not afraid out there,” Doncic said. “His energy is really good and I think he’s an amazing player.”

Advertisement

As a young player still trying to earn his place, most of Carr’s assignment is to just bring energy. Carr said he stays ready by sleeping as much as possible, even during a busy back-to-back set. His secret is an unexpected perk of NBA life: all the rookies were given discounted, custom Sleep Number mattresses.

On tap

Friday at San Antonio (15-3), 6:30 p.m. PST

Along with being an early season showdown of Western Conference contenders, this much-anticipated Black Friday game is also the NBA Cup group stage finale. The simplest path to the knockout stage is for the Lakers (2-1 in West Group C) to beat the Spurs (1-1) and the Spurs must lose to Portland on Nov. 25. If the teams are tied at the top of the group, then the tiebreaker is point differential, which the Spurs lead plus-53 to minus-9.

The Spurs will be without second-year guard Dylan Harper, who will be out for one to three weeks with a hip injury.

Sunday at Memphis (13-5), 1 p.m. PST

The Grizzlies have been one of the unexpected surprises of the season, fueled by standout rookie Cameron Boozer. The third overall pick is averaging 16.6 points per game on 41.7% shooting with 9.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists, but he will be out for at least a month with an ankle injury.

Monday at Houston (13-5), 4:30 p.m. PST

The Lakers had some epic moments in Houston last year, both in the regular and postseasons. A third game in a four-night road trip sets the type of tired stage for another weird game.

Favorite thing I ate this week

Pork and vegetable gyoza, topped with a sprinkle of green onions and cilantro with some extra spicy chili crisp (Thuc Nhi Nguyen / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

I spent one night during the preseason making dumplings because I knew there would be a time soon when I wanted a home-cooked meal but didn’t have the energy to make one. That time was this week. So I pan-fried some of these pork and vegetable gyoza and topped with a sprinkle of green onions and cilantro with some extra spicy chili crisp. Present Me thanks Past Me for this meal prep.

In case you missed it

Lakers surge in fourth quarter to beat Jazz, win for 11th time in 12 games

Walker Kessler’s first three-pointer as a Laker sparks resurgent second half

Quentin Grimes’ late three-pointer lifts Lakers to narrow win over Kings

How the Lakers’ Quentin Grimes wants to maintain his hot shooting, even off the bench

Swanson: One frigid night against the Jazz doesn’t change the fact the Lakers are legit

How three emergency centers helped Lakers survive the Hornets without Walker Kessler

Until next time...