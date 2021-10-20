Photos: The stars were out at Lakers home opener

Share
The stars were out Tuesday night at the Staples Center.
It was an event as much as it was a game.
The electricity was back on Tuesday, along with a long list of celebrities that included longtime fan Jack Nicholson, actor Kevin Hart, and singer Adele, who’s dating basketball agent Rich Paul.
While the Lakers struggled in a season-opening loss to Golden State on Tuesday night, fans at Staples Center were in midseason form in their return to packing the place.
