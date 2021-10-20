Lakers

Photos: The stars were out at Lakers home opener

Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Warriors and Lakers at Staples Center
Adele and sports agent Rich Paul watch the Lakers play the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. SchabenStaff Photographer 
The stars were out Tuesday night at the Staples Center.

It was an event as much as it was a game.

The electricity was back on Tuesday, along with a long list of celebrities that included longtime fan Jack Nicholson, actor Kevin Hart, and singer Adele, who’s dating basketball agent Rich Paul.

Usher and Justin Bieber in the crowd at Staples Center
Usher and Justin Bieber watch the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Kevin Hart fistbumps a masked man at the Lakers game
Kevin Hart was on his game for the Lakers home opener.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. watches the Lakers at Staples Center.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. was in the house for the Lakers home opener.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
James Corden and his son, Max Corden, watch the Lakers.
James Corden and his son Max at the game.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - October 19: Lakers center Dwight Howard rallies before the start of the season opener with the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times).

Elliott: Lakers fans in midseason form, if the team was not in loss to Warriors

While the Lakers struggled in a season-opening loss to Golden State on Tuesday night, fans at Staples Center were in midseason form in their return to packing the place.

Jack Nicholson watches the game with his son Ray.
Longtime Lakers fan Jack Nicholson and his son, Ray, were in their familiar seats at Staples Center.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Saweetie watches the Lakers game at Staples Center.
Saweetie watches the game at Staples Center.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Lil Wayne and his son Kameron Carter watch the Lakers game.
Lil Wayne and his son Kameron Carter had front-row seats for the Lakers home opener.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.

