Lakers lose Dorian Finney-Smith, sign Jake LaRavia
The Lakers lost a key role player when forward Dorian Finney-Smith agreed to a deal with the Houston Rockets, but they quickly moved onward by agreeing to a deal with forward Jake LaRavia when NBA free agency opened Monday afternoon.
According to people not authorized to speak on the matter, Finney-Smith agreed to a four-year, $53-million deal with the Rockets. Finney-Smith had opted out of his $15.3-million deal with the Lakers.
The Lakers kept moving forward by getting wing player LaRavia to agree to a deal for two years and $12 million. The 6-7 LaRavia averaged 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and shot 47.5% from the field, 42.3% from three-point range with Memphis and Sacramento last season.
Lakers star LeBron James has exercised his $52.6-million option as expected. He is poised to become the first NBA player to compete during 23 seasons.
The Lakers acquired Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets in December for three second-round picks and players. He was close to Luka Doncic from their time together in Dallas and Finney-Smith was a big contributor for the Lakers during the season, someone Lakers coach JJ Redick leaned on to play multiple positions and to be a defensive stopper.
