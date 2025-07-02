Lakers agree to terms with former Portland center Deandre Ayton

Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton, getting fouled by Dalton Knecht during a game last season, has agreed to terms with the Lakers.

The Lakers finally got a center they have so desperately needed when they agreed to a deal with Deandre Ayton, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Lakers were able to get Ayton after he received a buyout from the Portland Trail Blazers of his $35-million contract, giving up about $10-million, according to reports. That opened the door for the Lakers to get Ayton for about $9 million this upcoming season after he cleared waivers Wednesday, according to people familiar with the deal.

Ayton averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds over 30.2 minutes per game for the Trail Blazers last season. But he played in only 40 games, missing every game after the All-Star break because of a calf injury.

At 26 and 7-foot, Ayton fills a need for the Lakers because of his age, size and athleticism.

After the Lakers traded Anthony Davis to the Mavericks last season for Luka Doncic, the team was left with only Jaxson Hayes at center. Hayes was inefficient in the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing his starting job after playing in the first four games.

When the free-agency period started Monday afternoon, the Lakers didn’t have a center on their roster, which they now have in Ayton.

The Lakers had been linked to free-agent centers Brook Lopez, who agreed to a deal with the Clippers, and Clint Capela, who agreed to a deal with the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers had more money to spend on Ayton because Dorian Finney-Smith declined his $15.3 million option with L.A. and agreed to a deal with the Houston Rockets for $53 million over four years.

Ayton was the first overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2018 NBA draft, two spots ahead of Doncic, who was selected third by the Atlanta Hawks and then traded to the Mavericks.

The Lakers see Ayton as a lob threat alongside Doncic, which worked well in Phoenix when Chris Paul was throwing lobs to Ayton when they reached the NBA Finals.

The Lakers feel good about the addition of Ayton because they got younger, more mobile and more athletic.

Also, the Lakers were able to maintain significant salary-cap flexibility going forward and are projected to have $60 million in cap space next July.

The Lakers aren’t done, as they will continue to monitor the league for roster upgrades through trades and other free agents.