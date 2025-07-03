Lakers agree to terms to bring back Jaxson Hayes
The Lakers and free-agent center Jaxson Hayes have agreed up on a one-year contract for him to return to the team, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
With Hayes, the Lakers now have a backup center after they agreed to a two-year deal with Deandre Ayton.
Hayes became the Lakers’ starting center when Anthony Davis was part of a trade that sent him to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic.
Despite shooting a career-high 72.2% from the field as a lob threat for the Lakers during the regular season, he struggled in the playoffs. He started the first four games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round series but was so ineffective that he didn’t play more than 10 minutes in any game as the Lakers lost 4-1. He did not play at all in Game 5.
In 56 games during the regular season, Hayes averaged 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.
