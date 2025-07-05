Lakers lose to Warriors in California Classic opener as Bronny James sits out

Lakers forward Cole Swider goes up to shoot and gets fouled by Golden State’s Blake Hinson, left, during the second half Saturday in San Francisco.

The Lakers dropped their first game of the California Classic at Chase Center to the Golden State Warriors 89-84 on Saturday after leading by double digits in the first half.

The Lakers struggled defensively in the second half, giving up 30 points in the third quarter, when they trailed for the first time.

Bronny James traveled with the team but did not suit up.

Darius Bazley was the Lakers’ only constant on defense, switching on the perimeter while contesting shots at the rim. Perimeter defense was a clear struggle for L.A., forcing late challenges by bigs leading to 25 free throws.

Cole Swider was a bright spot all game for the Lakers, using his ability to shoot from deep to tally a game-high 24 points on seven-for-10 shooting, including, six of eight from three. Swider, entering his fifth year in the NBA, played seven games for the Lakers his rookie season.

DJ Steward also stood out, dropping 20 points on seven-for-10 shooting. Steward’s ability to get to the rim and draw fouls allowed for catch-and-shoot threes for teammates.

The Lakers’ first round draft pick last season, Dalton Knecht, looked a bit rusty scoring only 10 points on three-for-13 shooting, missing all six shots from deep. Knecht is coming off a season for the Lakers where he averaged 9.1 points on 37% shooting in 78 games.

The California Classic will continue tomorrow when the Lakers take on the Miami Heat. Tip off will be at 1:30 p.m.