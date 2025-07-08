Darius Bazley, Dalton Knecht help Lakers rally for California Classic win over Spurs

Lakers celebrate with Darius Bazley after he made the game-winning dunk against the Spurs on Tuesday night during the California Classic at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Lakers rallied from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter, closing the three-game California Classic with a win over the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday night at Chase Center.

Lakers forward Darius Bazley led all players in scoring with 27 points on seven-for-nine shooting, hitting the game-sealing dunk. Bazley also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Dalton Knecht was also pivotal in the Lakers’ comeback win, scoring 25 points and collecting eight rebounds on 50% shooting, including four three-pointers.

The Lakers got off to a slow start, shooting less than 40% in the first half, but they found their rhythm when it mattered.

Bronny James, still working on getting his conditioning back to game level, played just over five minutes and scored two points.

The Lakers will travel to Las Vegas and will play the Dallas Mavericks, led by No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg, on Thursday.

