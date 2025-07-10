Bronny James and Lakers come up short against Cooper Flagg and Mavericks

Highlights from the Lakers’ Summer League loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

The Thomas & Mack Center public address announcer called it the “main event” at the NBA Summer League, with Lakers second-year guard Bronny James and Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg at the center of it all.

The fans didn’t have to wait long for the moment they all came to see when Flagg, the first overall pick in the draft out of Duke, defended against James from the onset of the game.

The atmosphere was electric until the end, with Flagg’s Mavericks pulling out an 87-85 win after James missed a three-pointer seconds before the final buzzer.

“It’s summer league and everyone is going to come out for the first game,” James said. “Like, it’s going to be a crazy atmosphere, no matter what. So, I just try to embrace it.”

Neither put on a shooting exhibition, but the fans didn’t seem to care.

James had eight points, missing six of eight shots. He also had two rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes and 51 seconds.

Flagg had 10 points on five-of-21 shooting, missing all five of his three-point attempts. He had six rebounds, four assists and one block.

Still, James was impressed.

“He’s great,” James said. “I watched him all in college. He’s an amazing player. So, I have a lot of respect for him. He’s going to be special.”

Early in the game, James came off a screen with Cooper trailing and arriving too late, giving James just enough time to launch a jumper that settled into the net.

Lakers guard Bronny James, left, controls the ball in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg during the Lakers’ Summer League loss Thursday. (Ryan Stetz / NBAE via Getty Images)

James struck again, drilling a three-pointer over Cooper, drawing cheers from the fans.

James switched and took on the challenge of defending Cooper in the post, drawing more cheers.

Flagg missed his first two shots, and it was clear the fans wanted him to keep shooting. His first basket was off a breakaway dunk, leaving the fans shaking their heads and cheering.

James and Cooper continued their duel in the second quarter, with a couple of plays showcasing the intensity of their battle.

James, who is 6-foot-3, took on the 6-9 Flagg in the post, Flagg waving his teammates away as he tried to face the challenge alone. James stole the ball, but was called for a foul — his look at the referees incredulous as the fans booed.

On the very next possession, Flagg scored on a fadeaway over James, drawing more cheers as Flagg slapped hands with his teammates on the bench.

“I’m a pretty small guard,” James said. “So, if I get switched down there I have to stand my ground somehow. That’s why I weigh like 215 (pounds) and I got to stand my ground down there and make sure I’m not getting bullied anywhere.”

Late in the game, the Lakers got a scare when Dalton Knecht buckled his knees while trying to score on a layup.

“Both of my legs cramped,” Knecht, who had 15 points, said, “and I airballed the layup.”

Flagg shot a late airball, but he blocked a shot by DJ Stewart with 1:09 left.

The game came down to James to win it for the Lakers, but his missed three with 3.7 seconds left sealed the Lakers’ fate.

“Yes, I want him to fill that responsibility at the end of the game,” said Lindsay Harding, Lakers assistant coach and summer league coach. “I want him to have the ball in his hands and I’m going to live and die with whatever shot he takes. It was the decision he made. It was a good shot. I’ve seen him make it before.”

James made another positive step in his efforts to improve his conditioning.

“I felt good,” James said. “I felt I could have knocked some more shots down, but it is what it is. You’re not going to make them all. I felt my effort on the defensive end was good and that’s what I’m focusing on this year.”