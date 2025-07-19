Marcus Smart plans to join Lakers after Wizards buy out contract

Marcus Smart (36), looking to pass the ball while defended by Jazz guard Johnny Juzang during a game last season, has agreed to a contract buyout with the Wizards. He plans to join the Lakers after he clears waivers.

The Lakers have found their point-of-attack, defensive-mind wing defender in guard Marcus Smart, who has agreed to a buyout with the Washington Wizards and plans to sign a two-year, $11-million deal with Los Angeles, people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter confirmed to The Times on Saturday.

Smart, the 2022 defensive player of the year when he played for the Boston Celtics, will sign his deal contract after when he clears waivers. He has a player option after the 2025-26 season, meaning he can become a free agent next summer.

The Lakers were in need of a defensive wing after defensive ace Dorian Finney-Smith signed with the Houston Rockets.

Advertisement

Smart played in only 34 games last season, splitting time between Memphis and Washington. He dealt with a finger injury on his shooting hand last season. He averaged 9.0 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 39.3% from the field.

Smart, 31, played in only 20 games during the 2023-24 season with the Grizzlies, his time limited by a finger injury and left foot sprain. During his time on the court, Smart averaged 14.4 points per game and shot 43% from the field, 31.3% from three-point range.

Smart was at his best during his nine seasons with the Boston Celtics, making the playoffs each year. He missed the playoffs the last two seasons in Memphis and Washington.

Advertisement

He started a career-high 71 games during the 2021-22 season, when he averaged 32.3 minutes per game, 12.1 points and shot 41.8% from the field, 33.1% from three-point range.

That was the same season Smart was the defensive player of the year. He’s also a three-time member of the NBA’s All-Defensive first team.

With a starting backcourt of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, two players not known for their defense, the Lakers really needed a defensive-minded player like Smart.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-3 Smart has the size, strength (220 pounds) and athleticism to defend three positions — point guards, shooting guards and small forwards.

His soon-to-be addition, along with that of center Deandre Ayton and forward Jake LaRavia, gives the Lakers depth and talent to hopefully contend in the uber-tough Western Conference.

Smart was the sixth overall pick in the 2014 draft by the Celtics.

He has been a starter and reserve over his career, having started 387 out of 635 games in an 11-year career.

During that time, Smart averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds, a sign of his all-around talents. He shot 38.8% from the field, 32.4% from three-point range and 77.6% from the free-throw line in his career.

But Smart is at his best on defense. His career defensive rating is 107.9.

He has the ability to move his feet and stay in front of his man. He’s a very good one-on-one defender, and that’s exactly what the Lakers need.