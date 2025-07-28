Luka Doncic says ‘whole body looks better’ after summer of change: ‘This is just the start’

Lakers guard Luka Doncic plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the teams’ first-round playoff series April 25, in Minneapolis.

Luka Doncic is a changed man.

Just look at the photos accompanying a new “Men’s Health” feature on the Lakers superstar.

He’s slimmed down. He’s toned.

“Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better,” Doncic said in the article published Monday.

His altered physique, however, is not what makes Doncic a changed man. His sleek new look is the result of much bigger changes in his lifestyle this offseason.

According to the article, Doncic has been home in Croatia where he gets in two 90-minute workouts a day. The sessions included deadlifts, dumbbell bench presses, lateral bounds, resistance band drills, sprints and hurdles. The workouts wrap up with Doncic on the basketball court shooting jump shots.

And Doncic’s eating habits have changed too. His diet is now gluten-free, low-sugar and high-protein. He also uses an intermittent fasting plan the article says is “designed to limit inflammation and help his body recover better.”

The Mavericks selected Doncic with the third overall pick in the 2018 draft. He was the NBA’s rookie of the year that season. The 6-6 guard is a five-time All-Star selection and led the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals.

But in early February, Doncic was shipped to the Lakers in a deal that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas. According to an ESPN report at the time, the Mavericks initiated the talks at least in part because of “significant frustration within the organization about Doncic’s lack of discipline regarding his diet and conditioning.”

Doncic acknowledged that narrative during his introductory news conference with the Lakers on Feb. 4 and said it would motivate him moving forward.

“It’s a motive,” Doncic said. “I know it’s not true. I know. But it’s a motive … it’s a big motive for a long run here.”

Apparently, he meant it. The day after the Lakers were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs, the Men’s Health article states, Doncic texted his manager saying he was ready to begin his offseason workouts.

Doncic has worked with the same trio of fitness experts — a physiotherapist, a trainer and a nutritionist — since 2023, but this offseason has been different.

“I think that this summer, he sees the difference, and he’s really happy,” Javier Barrio, Doncic’s physiotherapist, told Men’s Health.

Doncic indicated that his newfound dedication to wellness won’t end once the season begins.

“This year, with my team, I think we did a huge step,” he said. “But this is just the start, you know. I need to keep going. Can’t stop.”

He added: “If I stop now, it was all for nothing.”