Lakers open season at home against the Warriors

Veteran NBA superstars LeBron James, left, and Stephen Curry will renew their rivalry on Oct. 21 in a nationally televised game on opening night of the season.

Lakers and NBA fans in general will get a quick view of two of the league’s long-time greats when LeBron James and the Lakers open the regular season against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21 at Crypto.com Arena, people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Times on Friday.

The game will be nationally televised on NBC and it will give Lakers fans a chance to see Luka Doncic’s new and trimmed body.

According to those people, the Lakers will play the Houston Rockets and newly-acquired Kevin Durant on Christmas Day at home, one of five games on that holiday. That will give fans another chance to see the league’s veteran superstars go at it again.

Advertisement

The NBA will release the full schedule soon.

The Lakers will start training camp Sept. 29 and will play six preseason games.

The first preseason game is against the Suns at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs on Oct. 3. The rest of the preseason game are: at Golden State on Oct. 5; against the Warriors at Cryoto.com Arena on Oct. 12; against the Suns in Phoenix on Oct. 14; against the Dallas Mavericks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 15; against the Sacramento Kings at home on Oct. 17.