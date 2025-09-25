Advertisement
Lakers

Lakers have given coach JJ Redick a contract extension

Lakers coach JJ Redick holds a microphone in his right hand and raises his left arm as he fields answers a question.
Lakers coach JJ Redick, answering a question at a news conference Thursday at the team's training facility in El Segundo, has been given a contract extension, terms of which were not provided.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff Writer Follow
The Lakers have given second-year coach JJ Redick a contract extension, details of which were not given when Rob Pelinka, president of basketball operations and general manager, made the announcement during a news conference Thursday at the team’s training facility in El Segundo.

Pelinka began the media session by saying, “We had an intentional and productive offseason” by noting that adding a starting center was a major goal accomplished with the free-agent signing of Deandre Ayton.

Redick said he met this summer with former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick and the big takeaway was that greatness takes “daily commitment”

“We’re going to ask guys to be in championship shape, have championship communication and championship habits,” Redick added.

The coach also said he had been in contact with LeBron James and had two “great” in-person meetings with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer this offseason, one in the Hamptons and one in L.A.

“He’s in a great spot mentally and I know he’s going to give us his absolute best,” said Redick, who guided the Lakers to a 50-32 record last season after signing a four-year, $32-million contract in June 2024.

The Lakers, who will have a media day on Monday, open training camp Tuesday with three days of practice in El Segundo before heading to Palm Springs for their preseason opener against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

