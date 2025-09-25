Lakers have given coach JJ Redick a contract extension

Lakers coach JJ Redick, answering a question at a news conference Thursday at the team’s training facility in El Segundo, has been given a contract extension, terms of which were not provided.

The Lakers have given second-year coach JJ Redick a contract extension, details of which were not given when Rob Pelinka, president of basketball operations and general manager, made the announcement during a news conference Thursday at the team’s training facility in El Segundo.

Pelinka began the media session by saying, “We had an intentional and productive offseason” by noting that adding a starting center was a major goal accomplished with the free-agent signing of Deandre Ayton.

Redick said he met this summer with former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick and the big takeaway was that greatness takes “daily commitment”

“We’re going to ask guys to be in championship shape, have championship communication and championship habits,” Redick added.

The coach also said he had been in contact with LeBron James and had two “great” in-person meetings with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer this offseason, one in the Hamptons and one in L.A.

“He’s in a great spot mentally and I know he’s going to give us his absolute best,” said Redick, who guided the Lakers to a 50-32 record last season after signing a four-year, $32-million contract in June 2024.

The Lakers, who will have a media day on Monday, open training camp Tuesday with three days of practice in El Segundo before heading to Palm Springs for their preseason opener against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.