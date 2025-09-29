Lakers set to open training camp: Five storylines to follow

Lakers begin training camp Tuesday with Luka Doncic starting his first full season after February’s blockbuster trade from Dallas.
LeBron James enters final contract year, raising questions about whether this marks the end of his Lakers era.
New additions Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart highlight a retooled roster designed around Doncic, James and Austin Reaves.
After shocking the NBA by trading for Luka Doncic, Lakers general manager and president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka compared piecing together a roster midseason to “trying to build an airplane in the sky.”
Retooled and locked in from what Pelinka called an “intentional and productive offseason,” the Lakers officially begin training camp Tuesday in El Segundo as Doncic starts his first full season in L.A.
With the team set for media day Monday, here are five questions entering the preseason:
Will this be the end of LeBron James’ Lakers era?
The Luka era has arrived. But does that mean the LeBron era has to end?
For the first time in his storied career, James is playing in the final year of a contract. He exercised a $52.6-million player option in June to pave the way for a record-setting 23rd NBA season.
James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, is 50 games away from Hall of Famer Robert Parish’s record for most regular-season games played. He already achieved his previously stated goal of playing with his son Bronny.
More championships are all James has left to chase in his career. While the Lakers attempt to launch the 26-year-old Doncic’s reign, James’ title aspirations still remain at the forefront for the franchise.
“We’ve been very intentional this summer in terms of the pieces we add with Luka and LeBron, once LeBron opted in,” Pelinka said last Thursday at a news conference alongside head coach JJ Redick, “making sure that they had the necessary pieces around them to be on a really competitive, strong team.”
Terms of the deal were not given at a news conference Thursday, when the second-year coach spoke highly of Luka Doncic and LeBron James, and about championship habits.
But when it comes to James’ future, Pelinka left it up to the 21-time All-Star, saying James has “absolute respect to choose his story” regarding how much longer he wants to play. But the team’s general manager knows how he wants the tale to end.
“We would love if LeBron’s story would be [that] he retired a Laker,” Pelinka said. “That would be a positive story.”
How will James and Doncic coexist in their first full season together?
The Lakers underwent a significant makeover after Doncic debuted in February.
The team ranked eighth in the NBA with 40.4 three-point attempts per game in the regular season with Doncic compared to 33.8 before, which ranked 27th. James’ offensive rating ticked up from 111.8 to 114.4.
After rushing to create cohesion at midseason, Doncic, whose Lakers debut was slowed by a lingering calf injury, said in August he looked forward to getting a whole preseason to build chemistry with his teammates. Doncic was second in the league in usage rate among players who appeared in more than seven games after Feb. 10. Redick said Doncic and guard Austin Reaves, coming off a career season, will be the team’s primary ballhandlers while James remains a focal point of the offense.
“I think the word I would use would be ‘share,’” Redick said of how he envisions the three stars working together. “I think in a team sport, you have no choice but to share: share the basketball, share the spotlight, I think all those three guys have a ton of respect for each other’s skill sets, for each other’s abilities.”
What will Austin Reaves show entering a critical contract decision?
Austin Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, all career highs, while shooting 37.7% from three-point range. But his playoff struggles left a sour impression entering the offseason. Reaves shot 31.9% from three in the first-round series against Minnesota, attempted just 1.4 free throws per game and was a constant target for the Minnesota offense.
The 27-year-old has a player option worth $14.9 million next year but will likely test free agency after vastly outperforming his initial four-year, $53.8-million contract awarded when he was an undrafted free agent. With pressure to perform as a third star behind Doncic and James, Reaves is already impressing Lakers staff this offseason.
“Every day in the gym, he’s been the best player in the gym,” Redick said. “This goes back to last May, all summer, his body is really good right now. He’s really strong. His burst, his athleticism, it’s evident that he’s spent a lot of time working on his body this summer.”
Is Deandre Ayton the answer to the Lakers’ center woes?
Deandre Ayton‘s 7-foot frame isn’t the only reason why he might be the Lakers’ biggest offseason acquisition.
Pairing Doncic with a lob-catching center was one of Pelinka’s major offseason objectives after the lack of a reliable big man became so pressing that Redick resorted to playing the same small-ball, five-man lineup for the entire second half in Game 4 against Minnesota. Ayton is coming off two forgettable seasons in Portland, where the former No. 1 overall pick averaged 15.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. Since he was traded by the Phoenix Suns, Ayton has been the target of criticism for inconsistent effort and a low motor.
Yet the Lakers believe they can unlock the 27-year-old’s talent. Ayton, Redick emphasized, was once Chris Paul’s pick-and-roll partner in Phoenix. No one is more detail-oriented than the now-Clippers guard. So playing alongside Doncic should come easily.
“His feel for two-man action is just super high,” Redick said of Ayton, “and really excited to see him play with Luka.”
Center Jaxson Hayes, who fell out of the rotation during the playoffs, figures to come off the bench after re-signing with the team on a one-year deal. After recovering from foot surgery, forward Maxi Kleber played only five minutes in a desperate postseason loss after joining the Lakers in the blockbuster trade with Doncic, but could add a valuable floor-spacing dimension if healthy.
What impact can Marcus Smart make?
Redick knows personally what Marcus Smart can deliver. The coach recalled the forehead full of stitches he once received courtesy of the former NBA defensive player of the year.
“Toughness,” Redick said of what Smart will bring to the team. “I already told him this: We need his voice as part of communication. His competitive spirit.”
The Lakers ranked 17th in defensive rating last season, giving up 113.8 points per 100 possessions. The 31-year-old Smart, who signed with the Lakers after the Washington Wizards bought out his contract, still grades in the 80th percentile of every defensive metric, Redick said.
Doncic’s defensive improvement at EuroBasket drew raves from Redick, but the star guard will remain far from a defensive anchor. With Reaves and James, who will turn 41 in December, and Ayton, Smart’s defensive prowess and career 32.4% three-point shooting could be vital to solidifying the potential starting lineup.
Redick named his starting lineup before training camp last season but, in a step of growth for the second-year head coach, declined to disclose his plans this year. He learned what often happens to the best-laid plans.
Last year’s intended leading group of James, Reaves, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell started only seven games together.
Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.