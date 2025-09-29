Lakers set to open training camp: Five storylines to follow

Lakers star LeBron James stands on the court before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs on April 27. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Luka era has arrived. But does that mean the LeBron era has to end?

For the first time in his storied career, James is playing in the final year of a contract. He exercised a $52.6-million player option in June to pave the way for a record-setting 23rd NBA season.

James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, is 50 games away from Hall of Famer Robert Parish’s record for most regular-season games played. He already achieved his previously stated goal of playing with his son Bronny.

More championships are all James has left to chase in his career. While the Lakers attempt to launch the 26-year-old Doncic’s reign, James’ title aspirations still remain at the forefront for the franchise.

“We’ve been very intentional this summer in terms of the pieces we add with Luka and LeBron, once LeBron opted in,” Pelinka said last Thursday at a news conference alongside head coach JJ Redick, “making sure that they had the necessary pieces around them to be on a really competitive, strong team.”

But when it comes to James’ future, Pelinka left it up to the 21-time All-Star, saying James has “absolute respect to choose his story” regarding how much longer he wants to play. But the team’s general manager knows how he wants the tale to end.

“We would love if LeBron’s story would be [that] he retired a Laker,” Pelinka said. “That would be a positive story.”