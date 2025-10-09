Advertisement
Lakers

LeBron James to miss Lakers’ opening game because of sciatica issue

LeBron James holds a microphone in his left hand as he gestures with his right as he talks with reporters during media day.
LeBron James will be reevaluated in three to four weeks for a sciatica issue that has sidelined him during training camp.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Broderick Turner
Lakers star LeBron James will miss the first regular-season game as he continues to deal with a sciatica issue, the team announced Thursday afternoon. James will be reevaluated in three to four weeks.

The 40-year-old is entering an unprecedented 23rd NBA season. He had yet to practice with his teammates during training camp and he did not play in the Lakers’ first two preseason games.

Before the team’s announcement, coach JJ Redick told reporters at practice Thursday that “he’s on his own timeline.”

Added Redick, “You’ve got to play the cards you’re dealt. That’s a shame, but that’s just the reality. … No one has got any time with LeBron [James] hasn’t been on the court with the team, but that’s just the reality.”

While fellow star Luka Doncic has slowly been ramping up his conditioning following a busy summer that included playing for Slovenia in the EuroBasket tournament, Redick said he hopes that Doncic will play in at least one preseason game.

The Lakers have four more preseason games, the next on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

