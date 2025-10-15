Gabe Vincent is hot from three in Lakers’ preseason loss

Lakers guard Gabe Vincent, left, and Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg vie for a loose ball in the first half Wednesday.

Gabe Vincent pulled up for a three-pointer and nailed it. And then Vincent nailed his next three and his next three and his next, giving him four straight made treys.

Vincent was on fire to start the game for the Lakers during their exhibition game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Before Vincent could even think about getting off his fifth three-pointer, Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg smothered him. Vincent stumbled and fell, scrambling to keep control of the ball. He did and passed it to a teammate.

When Vincent got to his feet and got the ball back, the fans began to shout, “Shooot it!” So, Vincent did, nailing his fifth three-pointer over the outstretched hand of the 6-9 Flagg, drawing more cheers from the pro-Lakers crowd.

Vincent was fouled on his sixth three-point attempt, sending him to the free-throw for three free throws, all of which he made. That gave Vincent 18 points in what seemed like a flash in the first quarter.

He missed his next two three attempts, but that didn’t seem to matter to the crowd. Vincent had put on a show.

Vincent finished the game with 22 points on six-for-15 shooting and six-for-11 on three-pointers during the Lakers’ 121-94 loss to the Mavericks that saw L.A. get-outscored 37-8 in the fourth quarter.

He was part of a Lakers’ starting group of Rui Hachimura (19 points), Jaxson Hayes (12 points, 10 rebounds), Jared Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht. None of them played in the game Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Vanderbilt was having an all-around game until he was forced to leave late in the second quarter with a left quad contusion after banging his left knee with a Mavericks defender. He limped up and down the court, but was still able to score on a dunk after he was injured and he drilled a three-pointer.

But with five minutes and 39 seconds left in the second quarter, Vanderbilt limped back to the Lakers’ locker room and never returned to play. He had five points, seven rebounds and four assists in 13 minutes.

The starting five Lakers who did play against the Suns — Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia — didn’t play in the back-to-back game against the Mavericks, Doncic’s former team that traded him to the Lakers last February. Lakers coach JJ Redick said Bronny James didn’t play because of a sprained ankle.

The Lakers finish their preseason against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Crypto.com arena, and from the sounds of things, Doncic and those who didn’t play against the Mavericks will play against the Suns.

“And then Friday, yes, the plan is to do another dress rehearsal and likely play most of our guys,” Redick said before the game. “I don’t know the minutes total, but that’s the plan.”

The Lakers open the regular season Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors at home.