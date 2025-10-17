Luka Doncic sharp again but Kings rally to beat Lakers

Lakers guard Luka Doncic, right, is greeted by LeBron James during a timeout in the second half of the game against the Kings.

After slow-playing stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, rotating different lineups to accommodate an unreasonably busy six-game preseason schedule and giving their two-way players extended run, the Lakers buttoned up the rotation for a final preseason game Friday that coach JJ Redick called a “dress rehearsal.”

With the curtain finally lifting on Tuesday, the Lakers are not quite ready for showtime.

Doncic dazzled with 31 points, nine assists and five rebounds to lead five double-digit Lakers scorers, but the Kings came back for a 117-116 win at Crypto.com Arena. Despite playing without Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozen or Malik Monk, the Kings still shot 54.7% from the field, led by 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting from former Laker Dennis Schroder.

Lakers guard Dalton Knecht hit a game-tying three-pointer with 9.4 seconds remaining, but Kings forward Isaac Jones made a game-winning free throw with 0.8 seconds left after he was fouled by Nick Smith Jr.

While Doncic and Austin Reaves (eight points, four rebounds and eight assists) played together in a preseason game for the first time, the Lakers were still without superstar LeBron James, who remains sidelined because of a sciatica issue in his right side. His absence, which is expected to last at least until November, forced the Lakes to re-evaluate their starting lineup.

Redick unveiled his first choice to fill the role, adding guard Gabe Vincent into the starting lineup along with Reaves, Doncic, forward Rui Hachimura and center Deandre Ayton. Vincent, who averaged 17 points in his first three preseason games while shooting 50% from three-point range, continued his incredible preseason with 14 points on five-of-six shooting with four made threes.

Lakers guard Luka Doncic, driving against Kings guard Devin Carter, finished with 31 points, nine assists and five rebounds on Friday night. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

The 29-year-old who has struggled with injuries the last two seasons played the majority of the preseason without Doncic or Reaves, but fit into the starting lineup seamlessly Friday as a potential solution to James’ absence.

“His ability to shoot the ball in such tight windows; he takes shots that I would never even think about taking in situations,” Reaves said before the game Friday. “... And it can’t happen to a better guy. He’s one of our leaders of this team. Lead-by-example kind of guy. Shows up at work every single day, smile on his face.”

Marcus Smart, whose preseason got off to a slow start because of Achilles tendinopathy, came off the bench for 14 points with three rebounds. Viewed as a potential starting option after signing as a free agent in the offseason, Smart played 20 minutes without a shot attempt in his preseason debut on Tuesday. Redick lamented that he wished the team could have gotten him a shot in his first preseason action.

On Friday, the key free agent addition was tentative on the offensive end to start. He passed up shots to unselfishly force the ball into traffic. When the Lakers fumbled a transition opportunity, Smart, who had an open lane to the hoop but tried to pass the ball back to a teammate to only turn the ball over, tapped his chest apologetically toward the Lakers bench.

But Smart rebounded for 11 points in the second half. The former NBA defensive player of the year continued his gritty play by diving through the air to intercept a pass. He got going on offense, dancing on the wing, then driving to the basket for an acrobatic layup.

James won’t be re-evaluated until the last week of October. The team’s initial timeline that he would be re-evaluated in three to four weeks covers the first nine regular-season games. It will be the first time in James’ 23-season NBA career that he misses the season opener.

The 40-year-old superstar sat at the end of the bench Friday on an elevated seat cushion.

The Lakers were also without Bronny James (ankle) and rookie Adou Thiero (knee). Center Jaxson Hayes, who slammed three monstrous dunks in the first half, didn’t play the second half because of a right wrist contusion.