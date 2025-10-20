With LeBron James out, Lakers lean on Luka Doncic to open season

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

(Arunas Kacinskas / For The Times)

Luka Doncic strolled onto the Crypto.com Arena court about an hour before the Lakers’ final preseason game Friday night to do his pregame shooting drills, the Latin and then the Serbian music blaring as he went through his routine, the fans inside the arena oohing and aahing over his collection of shots.

Doncic finished his session with two half-court shots, the one that went in leaving fans shaking their heads. He signed autographs and then dipped into the locker room.

Advertisement

A few minutes later, LeBron James eased onto the court, his baseball cap turned backward, the fans cheering him as he took a seat at the end of the bench. He had missed another preseason game with because of a sciatica issue in his right side that is expected to sideline him until sometime in November, but his presence still loomed.

There were moments when fans yelled, “LeBron … LeBron … LeBron,” or “I love you LeBron.” That’s the hold James still has over Laker fans.

So, if anything, it seems that there hasn’t been a transition just yet from James to Doncic as the face of the franchise and that the two of them have an equal partnership in leading the Lakers.

“Bron is not done,” said Dallas coach Jason Kidd, who coached Doncic and was an assistant coach on the Lakers team with James when they won the 2020 NBA championship. “Luka is an incredible player. LeBron is an incredible player. They both are going to play off each other, make the game easy for each other. When LeBron finally says it’s over, I think Luka will be able to fill those shoes. I think they are sitting in a good seat. They got a vet who has seen it all and they have a young up-and-coming player who has seen it all too. They can both play at the highest level.”

Advertisement

James won’t be on the court when the Lakers open the season Tuesday at home against the Golden State Warriors, which means Doncic is the lead character until his running mate returns for his NBA-record 23rd season. It will be the first time during James’ illustrious career that he has missed the season opener.

James, 40, is in the final year of a contract that will pay him $52.6 million. What happens after the 2025-26 campaign remains unknown. James could retire or opt to play again — for the Lakers or another team since he will be a free agent.

He was a force again last season, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists last season in 70 games.

“I mean, call a spade a spade: Bron is on his last couple of years — however many years he decides to play,” Austin Reaves said. “But, yeah, him and Luka, they are both professionals and they want to win more than anything. So whatever they can do together to help us, that’s what they’ll do.”

Advertisement

James hasn’t talked publicly since media day on Sept. 29, but there was excitement in his voice about playing with Doncic.

He has seen the otherworldly talent Doncic possesses and the joy in which he plays the game.

Doncic, 26, is the future of the Lakers, and his signing of a three-year, $165.3-million contract extension over the summer showed his commitment to the organization that acquired him from the Mavericks in a shocking and blockbuster trade in February.

Lakers guard Luka Doncic tries split the defense of Sacramento’s Drew Eubanks (19) and Nique Clifford in the final preseason game. Doncic has 31 points in a loss. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

“The more and more time that we’re together, the better we’re going to be,” James said at media day. “And I think just having it start from Day 1. Obviously us grabbing Luka, whenever that time period was, it took us all time to transition to how we wanted to play as a team, as individuals, whatever the case may be. But having Day 1 and the coaching staff having another year under their belt on how we all can complement each other, play with our strengths, play to the team and be able to — not be looking to see who can make the play, but all of us figuring out how we can make plays together.”

In the two preseason games Doncic played, Lakers fans saw his brilliance and got a clear picture of how the team is in his capable hands while James recovers from his sciatica issue.

Advertisement

Doncic averaged 28 points, 6.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds. He shot 52.6% from three-point range.

Still, Doncic admitted, not having James to start the season will be challenging for the group.

“It’s a big change,” Doncic said. “He’s a great player. He can help us a lot. But at the end of the day, our mentality needs to be next-man up. We got a group of guys that have been practicing and hopefully LeBron can join us as soon as possible. We are going to obviously need him. But our mentality has got to be next-man up. That’s it.”

At the outset of this season, Reaves will be counted on to take on a bigger role — something he showed he was capable of last season when he averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Reaves, 27, will earn $13.9 million this season and has a player option for $14.8 million for next season, something he probably will turn down considering that he declined a four-year, $89.2-million extension from the Lakers.

Lakers stars LeBron James, who is sideline by a sciatica issue, and Luka Doncic will not be running mates until at least November. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Nevertheless, his role will increase with James out to start the season.

“Honestly, I haven’t thought about it. Just enjoy playing basketball,” Reaves said. “We got a lot of really talented guys, and I’m definitely not going to go out there and be LeBron James. … We have to do it as a collective, and I’m just excited to start the regular season, I’m glad to be with the guys we got, hopefully put together a lot of wins.”

The Lakers are deep and talented, but how that will help them navigate the loaded Western Conference will be determined. They finished third in the West last season, but lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

They added center Deandre Ayton, defensive ace Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia, and drafted Adou Thiero. They return Rui Hachimua, a healthy Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Bronny James, Maxi Kleber and Dalton Knecht.

As for who is going to start, Lakers coach JJ Redick has not been forthcoming. He started Doncic, Reaves, Ayton, Hachimura and Vincent in the final “dress rehearsal” preseason game Friday night against the Kings.

“I don’t know anything about who I’m going to be starting the rest of the season, because, again, there’s injuries, and there’s things that happen throughout a year,” Redick said. “I don’t know. I have a pretty good idea who’s going to start Game 1. After that, I don’t know.”