Lakers takeaways: Third-quarter struggles remain, when will LeBron James return?

The Lakers’ Lebron James sits on the bench during the second half of Tuesday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

LeBron James sat straight upright at the end of the bench on an elevated seat cushion like a statue with his hands folded neatly in his lap. He remained stoic throughout the game, barely reacting to any plays as he missed a season opener for the first time in his career.

The Lakers won’t be whole until the soon-to-be 41-year-old superstar returns from his sciatic nerve issue, but the timeline remains unclear. He will not be reevaluated for at least one or two more weeks. Until then, the Lakers have to learn how to traverse life without him to keep pace in a competitive Western Conference where four games separated last year’s No. 2 seed from the No. 8 seed.

“It’s hard to forget about LeBron,” Redick said. “The reality is when you’re focused on the group that you have, you gotta make that group work. Sometimes you can just be like, ‘oh my God, we’re gonna get LeBron back at some point.’ Like it’s awesome, but you are focused.”

Redick admitted that he caught himself in the first halfway briefly longing for James when the Lakers were struggling to score against a zone defense. It would have been nice to just give the NBA’s all-time leading scorer the ball in the high post, Redick thought to himself.

The Lakers instead tried to subsist on Luka Doncic, who scored 43 points, the third-most for a Laker in a season opener and the most since Kobe Bryant’s 45 in 2007. He added 12 rebounds and nine assists while Reaves and center Deandre Ayton (10 points) were the only other double-digit scorers for the Lakers.

“When you’re missing a guy like Bron, you’re not gonna fill that with one person,” Reaves said. “... I need to do something a little better. Luka needs to do something a little better, Rui [Hachimura has] got to pitch in a little more.”