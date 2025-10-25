Marcus Smart proves his worth to Lakers in their first win of the season

Luka Doncic became the first Lakers player to record back-to-back 40-point performances to start a season in a 128-110 win over Minnesota.
Marcus Smart justified his signing with a team-best plus-24 rating, using defense and court sense rather than scoring to ignite the Lakers.
The Lakers outscored Minnesota in the third quarter, 40-31, turning around a glaring weakness from their season-opening loss.
1
Luka Doncic shoulder shimmied his way into the record books again as he became the first Laker to begin a season with consecutive 40-point performances Friday with 49 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in the Lakers’ 128-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
After pouring in 43 points in Tuesday’s season opener, Doncic became the fourth player in NBA history to score 40 points in back-to-back games at the beginning of the season, joining Anthony Davis, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.
But when asked about his personal feelings on his blazing start, Doncic was quick to mention that he wished the Lakers had won the first game.
Advertisement
The team was happier to celebrate Doncic’s achievements Friday after the Lakers’ first win of the season.
“This performance leading to wins, though, that’s what we really want,” center Deandre Ayton said. “That’s the glamour, but I’m just glad we can get wins with this type of performance we’re having.”
Here are three takeaways from the Lakers’ first win:
2
Marcus Smart makes his touches count
Marcus Smart ripped the ball from Anthony Edwards’ hands. He sprawled to the court to protect the ball and fired a hit-ahead pass to Austin Reaves while seated on the floor. After Reaves converted the layup, Smart screamed toward the Lakers bench.
The moment was precisely why the Lakers signed the 11-year veteran.
Smart’s energy sparked the Lakers’ surge in the second and third quarters as they wore down the Timberwolves. Smart finished with just three points on one-for-two shooting; he made a three-pointer in the second quarter.
Shaquille O’Neal is ‘ashamed’ of the people allegedly involved in the NBA gambling scandal that just came to light. Charles Barkley simply calls them ‘stupid.’
But the Lakers outscored the Timberwolves by 24 when Smart was on the court, a team-high plus-minus in the only individual stat that could come close to summarizing the veteran guard’s impact on the game.
“Unfortunately my stats aren’t going to do me any justice, so I try not to worry about it,” said Smart, who also had two steals. “I just try to go out there, and like I said, do what I’m supposed to do, and help my teammates out the best way I can. Being plus-24 is great and everything and it definitely shows the impact that can be made without touching the ball, scoring the ball, shooting the ball.”
3
Deandre Ayton comes on strong in second half
Ayton knew the Lakers were missing a big man in their first-round playoff exit last season. In a rematch against a Minnesota team that beat the Lakers in five games, Ayton was eager to prove his worth to his new team.
But then the 7-foot center had just two points and three rebounds in the first half. The Lakers were outscored 18-0 on second-chance points.
Advertisement
“That first half, he didn’t really play well,” said forward Rui Hachimura, who scored 23 points. “So after the first half, he came in after the third quarter and I saw in his eyes that he was locked in. So I was like, ‘C’mon, DA, let’s go.’ And he literally dominated the second half. It was amazing by him.”
The veteran guard, a former defensive player of the year, knows in the NBA that “the toughest team sets the rules.”
Ayton finished with 15 points and eight rebounds on seven-of-11 shooting. Coach JJ Redick praised Ayton’s patience in the game, allowing Doncic to benefit from screens in the first half. Although the center had only three shots by halftime, Redick stressed that Ayton was still playing well, leading to his second-half surge.
“Everybody wants me to be this number guy,” Ayton said, “but me, I let the game come to me.”
Ayton carried the center rotation on his own as backup Jaxson Hayes was sidelined with left knee soreness.
4
New-look third quarter
Advertisement
After lamenting continued third-quarter woes in Tuesday’s season-opening loss, the Lakers responded by winning the third frame 40-31 against the Timberwolves. They fired the opening salvo, starting the third quarter on an 8-5 run punctuated by a Hachimura dunk that forced Minnesota to call a timeout.
Redick breathed a sigh of relief.
“I think for the first time in Lakers history, the other team called the first timeout in the third quarter,” Redick said sarcastically. “Had a nice ‘all right,’ ‘all right’ with the group. ‘All right, group. We did it.’ Maybe that’s the blueprint, just the coaches, just changing the routine [a] bit.”
Guard Austin Reaves, who finished with 25 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and just one turnover, said the halftime talk consisted only of a few slides explaining plays the team executed well and a few that needed to get cleaned up.
The Lakers turned the ball over on an offensive foul on their first possession, but Doncic settled the team down with a floater in the paint on the next possesion.
Doncic had his quietest scoring quarter in the third with only six points, but he dished four assists as Reaves and Hachimura exploded for 11 and 12 points, respectively. They helped the Lakers grow a five-point halftime lead into a comfortable 14-point advantage even as Doncic sat the final four minutes of the quarter.
Advertisement
But the Slovenian star remained engaged, even with a wrap around his midsection. On the Lakers’ final defensive possession, he stood up and waved his arms to the crowd as the rest of his Lakers teammates joined him on their feet. When Jarred Vanderbilt’s emphatic block on a Julius Randle shot ended the quarter, Doncic was the first Lakers player to sprint off the bench and greet his teammates coming off the court.
Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.